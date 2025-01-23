Ex-AEW star to make WWE return after nearly two decades in 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match? Exploring the potential

The 2025 Royal Rumble is fast approaching, and superstars continue to declare for the Men's and Women's Matches, seeking a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41. At the same time, the Royal Rumble Match usually sees superstars return from injuries or make one-off appearances.

Such a case could be WWE legend John "Bradshaw" Layfield. JBL could make his in-ring return for a one-off appearance at the Rumble to compete, just a few days after showing up on RAW on Netflix.

Even though WWE has no plans to have JBL spend several minutes in the ring, a former star could return and take revenge on him by eliminating him from the match. This former WWE star is Frankie Kazarian.

Kazarian spent the past five years with AEW (2019-2024) and now appears at TNA. He has unfinished business with JBL, with the WWE Hall of Famer assaulting him at TNA Genesis last weekend. Thus, he could make his WWE return after 20 years, as his last appearance was in 2005.

The recent partnership between WWE and TNA allows Kazarian to join the Stamford-based company even for a one-off appearance, so the Royal Rumble looks like the perfect opportunity for his comeback.

Jordynne Grace could make WWE debut at the Royal Rumble

There is speculation that the former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will move to WWE now that her contract with TNA is about to expire. Grace competed at Genesis last weekend, making her final appearance with the company.

According to reports, WWE Creative expects her to compete at the Rumble Match and join the main roster. This will be another great addition to the women's division, even though Jordynne Grace is a familiar face in the company.

The former champion appeared on NXT as part of the previous WWE/TNA partnership and feuded with then-NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The latter retained her title, but Jordynne Grace proved she could become part of the main roster with her skills.

The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match could see her debut and likely re-ignite her feud with Roxanne Perez, who is expected to move from NXT to the main roster, starting from the Women's Rumble Match.

