15-time WWE champion to return after 1 year to confront JBL on RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility 

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified Jan 20, 2025 19:59 GMT
JBL was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. [Image Source: WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer John 'Bradshaw' Layfield (aka JBL) is scheduled to appear on RAW tonight. The company announced his Netflix debut a week ago. However, the veteran's appearance on the red brand might be interrupted by a returning champion.

JBL recently made his presence known at TNA Genesis 2025 on January 19. He interrupted the World Championship bout between Joe Hendry and Nic Nemeth. The WWE Hall of Famer attacked Frankie Kazarian and Ryan Nemeth, which allowed Joe Hendry to pick up the victory and become the new champion.

On tonight's show, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) can show up to the arena and confront JBL for his actions during the TNA World Championship match. Since Ziggler is a former WWE Superstar and a multi-time champion in the promotion, his appearance on the red brand will receive massive hype from the fans.

Frankie Kazarian has already teased a confrontation on WWE RAW on Netflix following the Hall of Famer running interference during the TNA World Championship match.

Dolph Ziggler's last WWE appearance was in February 2023. He was released in September of that year.

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre is set for tonight's WWE RAW

Last week on the red brand, both Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre interrupted CM Punk's segment. For a brief moment, The Visionary and the Second City Saint were on the same side while they dealt with The Scottish Warrior's interference in the segment.

A match was announced to allow the superstars to settle their score in the ring officially rather than brawling outside the ring and raising chaos backstage. Tonight's rematch from Wrestlemania XL between The Visionary and The Scottish Warrior will come with huge bragging rights for the victor.

Apart from Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, fans can expect the show to reveal more names for the Royal Rumble 30-men and 30-women matches respectively. Additionally, superstars such as Jey Uso and Sami Zayn will address the crowd as well, with Hall of Famer JBL also making an appearance.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
