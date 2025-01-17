Ex-Universal Champion to make a shock appearance on SmackDown & attack The New Bloodline? Potential return explored

The New Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa has been dominating SmackDown for the past few months as it has turned the blue brand into a warzone. The faction has managed to decimate top stars like Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and even Jimmy Uso in the past. However, a former Universal Champion could return tonight to put an end to the faction's mayhem.

Braun Strowman is one of the names who suffered the faction's wrath lately. On the December 27 episode of SmackDown, The New Bloodline laid out a merciless beatdown on Strowman. While The Monster of All Monsters came to the aid of Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso, he eventually found himself on the receiving end of a brutal attack from Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga.

The former Universal Champion has been away from WWE since then. There are chances that he might make his return tonight, looking for revenge against the Samoan faction. In a shocking turn of events, Braun Strowman could lay an all-out assault on every member of the stable, igniting a potential feud ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The Monster of All Monsters has been seeking a good storyline since his return to WWE in April 2024. While he has managed to be involved in some blockbuster showdowns with Bronson Reed, he has yet to reestablish himself on the main roster. Therefore, the creative could put him against Solo Sikoa's faction to restore his credibility and build a blockbuster feud.

Braun Strowman to join forces with Jimmy Uso to take down The New Bloodline?

While Braun Strowman is away, Jimmy Uso has been dealing with The New Bloodline on SmackDown. Last week, he joined forces with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, but their efforts fell short. However, it appears that Big Jim might soon find an ally in the form of a returning Braun Strowman.

Before Strowman went on a hiatus, he indicated that he was on the side of The Usos in this war against the Solo Sikoa-led faction. Therefore, it is highly likely that the 41-year-old will join forces with Jimmy Uso whenever he returns. Not to mention, he also has quite a history with the group.

WWE already teased it by showcasing a physical altercation between the former Universal Champion and The New Bloodline. With Jey Uso or Sami Zayn focused on their storylines on RAW, the chances of Braun Strowman being in the mix are high. This will unravel a new layer in this storyline on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for Braun Strowman when he returns on SmackDown. Will Strowman go right after the Samoan faction or will he have something else in mind? Only time will tell.

