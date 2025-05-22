Ex-WWE champion to return after 1,066 days as a surprise & win Money in the Bank contract? Potential explored

WWE is gearing up for the Money in the Bank 2025 PLE. The annual event is best known for its traditional MITB Ladder bouts. The Stamford-based promotion hosts two Money in the Bank matches, one for women and one for men. Currently, World Wrestling Entertainment has been building toward crafting a perfect card, as Triple Threat qualifier matches are being held on the weekly shows.

Ad

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Alexa Bliss have already punched their ticket to the women’s traditional Money in the Bank match. However, WWE may leave one spot open in the Women’s Money in the Bank 2025, paving the way for a massive return on the same day.

Shockingly, former WWE Divas Champion Paige (aka Saraya) could be the last-minute addition to the Women's Money in the Bank bout as the last mystery contender, and she could even end up winning the MITB contract, shaking up the entire women's division, marking her WWE return after 1,066 days.

Ad

Trending

The Anti-Diva played an important role in paving the way for the evolution of women’s wrestling during her stint with the company. She announced her departure from the Stamford-based promotion on June 10, 2022, and her contract officially ended on July 7. However, the 32-year-old star wrestled her final in-ring match in WWE in 2017.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saraya recently announced her departure from AEW, leaving the door open for her WWE return, and Paige has been dropping multiple hints regarding the same. There could be no better place than Money in the Bank 2025 for the former Divas Champion to make her return.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE champion reveals her relationship status

Former Divas Champion Paige had a handful of relationships and was engaged twice. Saraya's most recent relationship was with Ronnie Radke, a famous musician; they mutually parted ways and ended their engagement a few months back.

Ad

While speaking on Women’s Wrestling Talk, Paige talked about her relationship status, revealing that she is single. Furthermore, Saraya expressed that she wants to take a hiatus from dating and wants to stay single for the upcoming span and focus only on herself.

"I am single. I am not with AEW anymore. So, there's like it just ended differently to how the book ended, you know. Like, it wasn't, it's just life takes you to a different spot, you know, and I'm very grateful that, you know, I'm solo now and get to do my thing and just concentrate on myself. I think it's important to take a break from relationships for a second and just like be selfish, you know? And, like, I haven't really been selfish in a long time. I haven't been out of a relationship in like a decade, you know? It's just like I think it's time people see Saraya in all her glory," Paige said. [From 5:55 - 6:28]

Ad

It will be interesting to see when former WWE Divas Champion Paige returns to the wrestling juggernaut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More