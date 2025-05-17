Ex-WWE star Saraya provides major relationship update

Former WWE Superstar Saraya's (FKA Paige) relationship with American musician Ronnie Radke ended a few months ago. The former Divas Champion recently provided an update on her status.

Over the past decade, the 32-year-old has been in multiple relationships. She was notably engaged to American musician Kevin Skaff before the couple separated. Saraya then got engaged to former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio in 2016, but they broke up a year later. The former AEW star's last relationship with Radke lasted nearly six years. Nevertheless, they split in December 2024.

In a recent interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, Saraya discussed her love life, revealing that she was taking a break from dating and plans to remain single for the foreseeable future:

"I am single. I am not with AEW anymore. So, there's like it just ended differently to how the book ended, you know. Like, it wasn't, it's just life takes you to a different spot, you know, and I'm very grateful that, you know, I'm solo now and get to do my thing and just concentrate on myself. I think it's important to take a break from relationships for a second and just like be selfish, you know? And, like, I haven't really been selfish in a long time. I haven't been out of a relationship in like a decade, you know? It's just like I think it's time people see Saraya in all her glory," she said. [5:55 - 6:28]

Saraya would revert to her former persona if she returns to WWE

The former Divas Champion is currently taking a break from wrestling. However, she addressed the possibility of returning to WWE in an interview with the B4 The Bell podcast.

Saraya disclosed that she would revert to being Paige if she made a comeback to the Stamford-based company

"I loved being her, and she has built my life. I got a movie made about Paige. A lot of my career is built on that character, and people love that character, and that’s the one that kind of stood out compared to everybody else. She has a special place in my heart. If I was to go back, Paige in a heartbeat. Same music, Paige, everything," she said.

It will be interesting to see if Saraya ever returns to WWE after three years of absence.

Please credit Women's Wrestling Talk and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

