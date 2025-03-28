Saraya drops WWE name tease after hinting company return 

Saraya is officially no longer part of All Elite Wrestling, a fact that has already sparked speculation about a potential WWE return. The star herself has not discounted a comeback to the sports entertainment juggernaut, and now she has revealed that she would take up her former persona once again if she chose to do so.

Ad

The Unproblematic Icon announced on her latest podcast, Rulebreakers with Saraya, that she was amicably parting ways with AEW, ending her nearly three-year-long tenure in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Currently, the Englishwoman is exploring her options outside of pro wrestling, having produced, as of late, multiple episodes for the aforementioned podcast and also released a memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, earlier this month.

Saraya has also teased returning to her former workplace—WWE—where she established herself under the ring name 'Paige' as a top figure in her division. She has multiple championships to her name (including the NXT Women's Title and the WWE Divas Title) and was involved with the early part of the Women's Revolution.

Ad

Trending

Now, speaking in an interview with B4 The Bell, The Anti-Diva has revealed that if she signed with the Stamford-based promotion, she would do so and would like to be featured as Paige once again.

“Paige. Paige. Paige, I felt like I could leave that character at the door. I love being Saraya, and I love that people know me as Saraya and stuff like that. With Paige though, I felt like I built such a special thing with her, and then when I got home, I didn’t have to be her anymore. But I loved who I built with her. She was a bada**."

Ad

Saraya continued:

"I loved being her, and she has built my life. I got a movie made about Paige. A lot of my career is built on that character, and people love that character, and that’s the one that kind of stood out compared to everybody else. She has a special place in my heart. If I was to go back, Paige in a heartbeat. Same music, Paige, everything."

Ad

Ad

It remains to be seen if Triple H and company will soon make an offer to the former WWE superstar.

Ex-WWE star Saraya also open to a potential AEW return?

While discussing her departure from AEW on her new podcast, Saraya spoke positively about her time, experiences, and relationships in the Jacksonville-based promotion, including her rapport with Tony Khan. At one point, she explicitly alluded to a potential All Elite comeback, and reiterated that she was stepping away from the squared circle to work on her non-wrestling projects.

Ad

"That’s not to say I will never come back to AEW—I absolutely love it," she said. "But I’m taking a little step back and focusing on myself for a bit, and putting my energy into the podcast with all the crew here. What a wonderful crew I have here." (H/T ew.com)

Ad

Whether Saraya's pro-wrestling return will take place in AEW or on WWE programming remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback