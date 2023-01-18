Ex-WWE star claims Randy Orton told him that Vince McMahon hated 20-time champion

WWE veteran Randy Orton allegedly told Rene Dupree that Vince McMahon hated Bubba Ray Dudley.

Rene Dupree shares stories from his WWE run on a regular basis on his Cafe de Rene podcast. The former World Tag Team Champion recently recalled a story involving WWE legends Randy Orton and Bubba Ray Dudley.

Dupree stated that Dudley once yelled at Orton following a match and accused The Viper of hurting him.

"Randy broke his foot, or ankle, or... and Batista probably tore something, like he always does. Bubba hurt his back or something. And as Randy's being loaded into the ambulance, Bubba comes and starts yelling at him, saying that he hurt him." [0:53-1:12]

Dupree then shared what Randy Orton used to tell him about Dudley back in the day:

"He always told me how much Vince hates Bubba." [2:34-2:37]

Randy Orton was difficult to work with during his early years

Over the years, several WWE Superstars have opened up about Orton being difficult to work with during his first few years in the industry. The former Evolution member was involved in a number of heated altercations with fellow WWE Superstars back in the day.

Orton himself has opened up about his attitude issues when he was just a young gun in WWE:

"My attitude when I was in my mid-20s, I think I walked around with a chip on my shoulder. I think it came across as me being stuck up or a narcissist. I think that was kind of cover for me and my insecurities. And you wouldn’t think it but a lot of the guys and the girls in the WWE locker room are insecure." [H/T 411Mania]

If Rene Dupree's claim is correct, one wonders what exactly happened that made Vince McMahon hate Bubba Ray Dudley. The 51-year-old hardcore legend is dubbed by many as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time.

The ECW icon had 20 different title runs in WWE, including 10 Hardcore title runs, eight World Tag Team title runs, a WCW Tag Team title run, and a WWE Tag Team title run. The Dudley Boyz were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

What do you think must have happened that led to Vince hating Bubba?

