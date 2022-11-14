5 current WWE Superstars who were reportedly difficult to work with

WWE Superstars don't always get along with each other, and sometimes they do not get along with their bosses. There appear to be plenty of issues like this going on in All Elite Wrestling at the moment, but WWE isn't immune to having disgruntled wrestlers backstage.

Listed below are five examples of WWE Superstars that have been labeled as difficult to work with in the past.

#5. Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle has become wildly popular in the WWE Universe, but that hasn't been the case amongst his co-workers. His ex-wife made a bizarre comment about Becky Lynch, which really got under the skin of Seth Rollins.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The Visionary revealed that he never liked Riddle's attitude.

"As long as I've known the guy, I've never really liked his attitude. I've never really kinda like the way he goes about his business. A lot of the ways, he disrespected guys that were way above his pay grade when he was down in NXT. You know, the Booker T's, the Goldberg's, the Brock Lesnar's. Pay your dues. Work your way up." [From 3:26-3:52]

In the end, Seth got his revenge by noting that Riddle's family doesn't even want to see him anymore leading up to their Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules.

#4. Randy Orton

Randy Orton was a troublemaker early in his career. The Viper may have seen some of himself in Matt Riddle and taken him under his wing to form the RK-Bro tag team. Orton is currently out with a back injury.

The Legend Killer opened up about his attitude issues early in his career and noted that most WWE Superstars are insecure.

"My attitude when I was in my mid-20s, I think I walked around with a chip on my shoulder. I think it came across as me being stuck up or a narcist. I think that was kind of cover for me and my insecurities. And you wouldn’t think it but a lot of the guys and the girls in the WWE locker room are insecure." H/T: 411Mania

The 42-year-old's absence has been noticeable on RAW since his injury, and fans are looking forward to his return.

#3. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens main-evented WrestleMania against Stone Cold Steve Austin this year, and it seemed like he was destined to have a big year in WWE. Following WrestleMania 38, KO had a comical feud with Ezekiel before disappearing from television.

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette had issues with KO during his time in Ring of Honor. Cornette recalled trying to get Kevin (Steen) to lose weight and improve his image during an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast.

"Part of it was we are paying them to play professional athletes on television so Steen, we’d like you to lose some weight, f**king buy some new clothes and f**king trim your beard up and look a little neater." H/TPWPodcasts

Triple H reportedly had plans for KO, but they were put on hold due to the popularity of a current superstar.

#2. Sami Zayn

WWE legend Jim Cornette also had issues with Sami Zayn in Ring of Honor. Sami performed as El Generico and wore a mask in the promotion. Cornette has been critical of Sami in the past but recently heaped praise upon the Honorary Uce on his podcast.

WWE legend Jim Cornette also had issues with Sami Zayn in Ring of Honor. Sami performed as El Generico and wore a mask in the promotion. Cornette has been critical of Sami in the past but recently heaped praise upon the Honorary Uce on his podcast.

"Oh, I've been feeling Ucey," Cornette said. "Let me tell you something. I never thought that I would say this. But I think now Sami Zayn is my favorite person to watch on television. El Generico certainly wasn't, but Sami Zayn is incredible." H/T: WrestlingNews

Sami missed this past Friday's edition of SmackDown due to personal reasons and broke his silence on the matter earlier today.

#1. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman had an impressive victory over Omos at Crown Jewel and opted to boast about it by dragging down other performers in the industry. Strowman took to Twitter after last weekend's premium live event and poked fun at the "flippy" wrestlers and compared them to grocery baggers.

Braun Strowman had an impressive victory over Omos at Crown Jewel and opted to boast about it by dragging down other performers in the industry. Strowman took to Twitter after last weekend's premium live event and poked fun at the "flippy" wrestlers and compared them to grocery baggers.

ROH Champion Chris Jericho noted that he used to bag groceries, while WWE Superstars Ricochet and Mustafa Ali mocked the Monster of All Monsters. Braun reportedly already has backstage heat for his social media antics after making his return to the company earlier this year.

