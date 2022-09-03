"Disrespected guys that were way above his pay grade" - WWE Superstar criticizes Matt Riddle's attitude 

WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins is not happy with Matt Riddle's attitude and made it clear in a recent interview.

Rollins and Riddle are currently involved in a heated feud on the way to Clash at the Castle. Before their bout, they had a personal exchange during RAW. However, it looks like their feud started way before that.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The Visionary confessed that he never liked his opponent's attitude. He stated that Riddle was disrespectful and should've paid his dues.

"As long as I've known the guy, I've never really liked his attitude. I've never really kinda like the way he goes about his business. A lot of the ways, he disrespected guys that were way above his pay grade when he was down in NXT. You know, the Booker T's, the Goldberg's, the Brock Lesnar's. Pay your dues. Work your way up." [From 3:26-3:52]

Aside from Rollins, the former tag team champion also had some issues with Goldberg. However, the WWE Superstars have seemingly put their differences aside.

Matt Riddle's main issue revealed by WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

Riddle quickly adjusted to the wrestling scene after spending some time as a UFC Fighter. In the same interview, although his skills were praised by Rollins, he couldn't say the same about his mentality.

"He's so ultra-talented, in the ring, just like he was in the octagon. That's never been his issue. His issue is his head. Just getting himself mentally where he needs to be. To be able to consistently perform. He's trying to talk his way up to the top, which I respect in some ways, but at the same time, you're gonna get there. Just work your way up the right way." [From 3:55-4:14]

Due to their personal differences, it looks like their upcoming WWE match will only be more intense. It also looks like this rivalry won’t be settled in one match, and could extend to the next premium live event as well.

If using any of the quotes, credit BT Sport and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription

Recommended Video: Watch here to learn what Seth Rollins had to share about AJ Styles

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi