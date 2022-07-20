"Pretty Intense"- Goldberg caught WWE RAW Superstar off-guard backstage

During an interview, Riddle spoke about his WWE backstage encounter with Goldberg and called him 'intense.'

SummerSlam 2019 was jam-packed with big names and an exciting match card. The event saw championships defended and was even headlined by Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship. Another match that was on the card was Goldberg versus Dolph Ziggler. However, fans may remember a different encounter regarding the Hall of Famer.

In a backstage footage, fans saw an intense encounter between Riddle and Goldberg. During an interview with Prosiebienmaxx on Instagram, the former tag team champion was asked about the moment. He revealed that it was indeed intense but managed to get along with it later on.

"Yeah, Goldberg is, look, if there's one word to sum up Goldberg it would have be intense, right? The guy's pretty intense, you know? And yeah, our encounter was intense and I was not expecting it, it caught me a little off guard. But, once I realized what was going on, I kinda threw it back at him too. It is what it is." (5:50-6:08)

Check out the full interview here:

Riddle is set to face Seth Rollins for SummerSlam in a singles match. Meanwhile, Goldberg had his last match in February this year during the Elimination Chamber event against Roman Reigns, which the latter won.

What happened during the WWE SummerSlam interaction?

Although the two superstars had seemingly buried the hatchet during SummerSlam 2021, fans witnessed awkward and intense interactions during the event a few years prior.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV This exchange between Goldberg and Riddle was low-key hilarious 🤣 This exchange between Goldberg and Riddle was low-key hilarious 🤣 https://t.co/9DriRvayog

Backstage during the 2019 Premium Live Event, Riddle bumped into the Hall of Famer. The two greeted each other but the tension was clearly there. Da Man then said that they should talk sometime, which was agreed upon by Riddle. In the end, the younger superstar called him bro, which was frowned upon by Goldberg.

For now, it seems like the two have talked about their differences.

Do you think this will be a good match if Goldberg decides to return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

