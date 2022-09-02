Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's controversial heated segment had real-life inspiration according to WWE personality

As per WWE RAW commentator Jimmy Smith, a real-life incident inspired the recent heated promo segment between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

Ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle, the two rivals had a sit-down interview on this week's WWE RAW. Rollins remained quiet throughout the segment. Once the interview was done, the former Universal Champion mentioned Riddle's divorce and how his kids also left him and are with his ex-wife.

Upon hearing this, The Original Bro was seething and dropped a couple of F-bombs, threatening to take out The Visionary.

While speaking on the MMA on SiriusXM podcast, RAW commentator Jimmy Smith mentioned UFC fighters Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones inspired the segment.

He recalled how the microphone once caught Jon Jones threatening Cormier because it was not yet turned off. The RAW segment between Rollins and Riddle was "an homage" to that.

"It was kind of an homage to, of course, as we all know, Jon Jones [and] Daniel Cormier... The interesting thing about this is D.C. and Jon Jones apparently forgot that [they were live]... So, Jon Jones and D.C. are sitting down and giving one of these interviews. They're in separate rooms and doing their thing. They got picked up live on a hot mic [where Jones was caught threatening Cormier]," said Jimmy Smith. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Riddle and Seth Rollins have gotten very personal, and this interview segment certainly took it up a notch.

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle have feuded in real life in the past

The Original Bro and the Visionary have had some real-life heat in the past. In 2019, Riddle's wife at the time had posted on Instagram commenting about the physical appearance of Seth's wife, Becky Lynch.

Due to this, The former world champion was not interested in wrestling Riddle. Even when they were on opposing teams during the 2020 Survivor Series match, Seth Rollins was eliminated before the two could square up against each other.

During an interview in 2021 with TalkSports' Alex McCarthy, Riddle opened up about the heat between them.

"After Survivor Series, because he was there I got to talk to him and I said ‘Hey’ and a camera came up to us to film it and I said ‘No, don’t come over here, don’t film this. It’s between me and him.’ We talked," said Riddle. "I told him – and this is exactly what I said – I said ‘Hey man, what was said, I don’t agree with it. I thought it was bullc**p. It’s not cool. I just want you to know I apologise, I apologise on her behalf as well." [H/T talkSPORT]

Seth Rollins and Riddle had initially planned to wrestle each other at SummerSlam, but that was postponed and is now taking place at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Who do you think will come up on top between the two? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

