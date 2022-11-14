Sami Zayn breaks silence after missing WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn has broken his silence after missing this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Michael Cole announced that Sami was not on the show due to personal reasons as The Usos defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against New Day to begin this past Friday's episode of the blue brand.

Jimmy and Jey picked up the victory and broke New Day's record for longest-reigning tag champions in company history.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline came down to the ring at the end of last Friday's SmackDown. Reigns was about to acknowledge The Usos' accomplishment when the Brawling Brutes interrupted. Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Drew McIntyre beat The Bloodline down to end the show.

The Honorary Uce took to Twitter and posted a message that translates to "we belong to Allah, and to Him, we shall return." Sami followed it up with another message asking fans to consider donating to his charity.

"If you’ve enjoyed my work these past few months with #TheBloodline [or are just feeling Ucey] please consider donating to http://SamiForSyria.com," tweeted Sami Zayn.

WWE legend believes The Bloodline storyline will last until WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell suggested that the storyline with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline will last until WrestleMania next year.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell suggested that Kevin Owens could return to the company as the 5th member of Sheamus' team in Survivor Series: WarGames.

The 72-year-old said it would be the perfect payoff for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to clash at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

"You haven't seen him all that much. I mean, we saw McIntyre, we saw Sheamus, and we saw all that. So there's nothing really to pop for but Kevin Owens with the heat or with the tension with Sami Zayn and it's a perfect way to pull it off. They got their heads around that because they expect this angle between Owens and Sami to go a while. It's not gonna go three weeks and over, it might go too much. Then they split off, come back and I think we may see a variation of it at WrestleMania," said Dutch Mantell. [From 14:06 to 14:52]

Sami Zayn has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars. It will be interesting to see when the Honorary Uce will return to make the fans feel "Ucey" once again.

Do you want to see Sami Zayn battle Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

