Ex-WWE star clears the air 28 years after no-selling Alex Wright's moves

Paul Roma recently gave his version of what happened when he faced Alex Wright at WCW SuperBrawl V in 1995.

Shortly before the live pay-per-view, Roma was informed that he had been booked to lose. Frustrated with WCW's higher-ups, the former WWE star decided to no-sell several moves during the 13-minute bout. He also kicked out before the three-count at the end of the match.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, the 63-year-old clarified that he had no problem with his opponent that day:

"Clearing the air, he [Wright] was an object, for lack of a better word, of a bad situation," Roma said. "They basically cornholed him. He was stuck between a rock and a hard place. I think at that time he was so young. I don't think he had the mental attitude to get out of it and to realize what really was going down at the time. Me taking control of the entire match, not selling anything. It wasn't against him. It wasn't personal." [3:51 – 4:38]

Wright was only 19 years old when the match took place. In July 2022, the German said he was caught in the middle between WCW's demands and Roma's "very unprofessional" behavior.

Paul Roma felt bad about his actions against Alex Wright

Paul Orndorff's former tag team partner felt that a pay-per-view match was the perfect stage to showcase his issues with WCW management.

forever botchamania @Maffewgregg On this day in 1995: Paul Roma vs. Alex Wright



Roma had been assured he wouldn't lose to him on PPV but got told "plans have changed."



So he decided to look as impressive as possible, including "the biggest elbow drop I ever hit, I could have eaten a sandwich on the way down" On this day in 1995: Paul Roma vs. Alex WrightRoma had been assured he wouldn't lose to him on PPV but got told "plans have changed."So he decided to look as impressive as possible, including "the biggest elbow drop I ever hit, I could have eaten a sandwich on the way down" https://t.co/wQuioJS4tu

Although he felt bad about causing an awkward situation for Alex Wright, Paul Roma still believes he did the right thing:

"I don't regret it to this day. I feel bad, don't get me wrong. I did feel bad that, for lack of a better word, I took it out on this kid, but it was to send a message. And what better way to send a message than on live TV on a pay-per-view? You can't edit it. It's there. It's there to stay." [6:18 – 6:40]

Roma also explained why he views former WCW star Buff Bagwell as a "spoiled b***h."

Do you have any thoughts on Paul Roma no-selling against Alex Wright? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes