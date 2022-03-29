Ex-WWE star rejected Vince McMahon's idea for him to be "a taller Daniel Bryan"

Former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard (FKA Erick Rowan and Rowan) has revealed that he told Vince McMahon that he didn't want to look like a "taller Daniel Bryan".

Bryan and Redbeard were paired together in WWE in 2019, a few months after the American Dragon turned heel. The former Wyatt Family member helped Bryan retain the world title at the Royal Rumble show in 2019.

In a recent interview with the Wrestle Buddy podcast, Redbeard claimed that McMahon wanted him to cut his beard to make it resemble Bryan's. He rejected the idea and explained why:

"I had to talk Vince [McMahon] out of — the day of the [2019 Royal] Rumble, they wanted to cut my beard down to make it the same size as Bryan [Danielson’s] so I look like a taller Daniel Bryan and I shot that down because I said, ‘We have to be different.’ So luckily at that point, I had no problems going to Vince and saying no… for certain things and explaining why I didn’t think it was a good idea, which to my benefit, I’m glad I did." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Bryan and Redbeard's alliance came to an end a few months later, after it was discovered that the latter was Bryan's mystery attacker.

Ex-WWE star Erick Redbeard is keen to join AEW

In the same interview, the former WWE star stated that he would love to return to AEW, where he featured briefly earlier this month.

“Man, I would love to go and have a feud, a story [in AEW]. I would love to go and have an actual story. That’s why I liked going. There was a short little story where I got to be involved with the House of Black and Penta [Oscuro] and PAC. That was fun, because it was a couple day-story," said Redbeard.

Redbeard appeared on AEW's Rampage which set-up a match for the Revolution show. He teamed with Penta Oscuro and PAC who faced Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a six-man tag team match at the show.

