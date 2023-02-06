Ex-WWE star on John Cena allegedly disliking him

John Cena has been accused of holding back multiple WWE Superstars throughout his career, including Chris Masters. After many years of speculation, The Masterpiece has now revealed the truth about his relationship with the 16-time world champion.

Masters performed on WWE's main roster between 2005-2007 and 2009-2011. He faced several top names during his first run with the company, from Bobby Lashley and John Cena to Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

The 40-year-old recently appeared on Monte & The Pharaoh's LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast. Asked about Cena, he had no problem addressing rumors that they did not get along in real life:

"We [Masters and Michaels] worked so great together, and then I would work with Cena around the same time and it would almost flip-flop," Masters said. "I'd be in tag matches, singles, and it was just such a task with Cena. Cena would try to call me out for it, and I even remember Shawn coming to my defense one time and being like, 'Well, I had no problem with him,' which I was like, 'Thank you.'" [4:59 – 5:19]

One of the most memorable matches between the two took place on the December 4, 2006, episode of RAW. On that occasion, Cena defeated Masters to retain the WWE Championship.

Why Chris Masters and John Cena lacked in-ring chemistry

The former WWE opponents also faced each other in a series of tag team matches in 2005 and 2006.

Chris Masters always enjoyed wrestling his childhood hero Shawn Michaels. However, he felt that John Cena was not at the same level as WWE's other marquee names at the time:

"One thing with Cena is I think he's very, very, even if you watch the show, he's very OCD [obsessive compulsive disorder]," Masters continued. "And he would get like that in wrestling matches, especially if he wasn't working with someone that was better than him, like a Shawn or Triple H or something like that." [5:20 – 5:36]

Masters recently pitched to be an entrant in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Although many fans seemed to like the idea, he was not asked to return.

