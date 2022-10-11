Watch: Released WWE star responds to fan backlash over controversial Roman Reigns remarks

Former WWE Monday Night RAW play-by-play commentator Jimmy Smith has taken to social media to respond to the backlash over his remarks about Roman Reigns.

The former UFC fighter garnered attention from wrestling fans after saying that The Tribal Chief cannot fight and is "just a big muscular dude" on a recent podcast. Some even believed that he did it because he was trying to get hired by AEW. He was released by WWE several days ago as a result of the company making changes to its broadcast team.

Jimmy Smith recently posted a two-part video on Twitter in response to the backlash over his comments. He stated that what he said was taken completely out of context. He was attempting to convey that Daniel Cormier facing Brock Lesnar in WWE wouldn't work because the former isn't visually impressive like Roman Reigns is.

"I got all these angry messages, I went what the f*** is going on? I googled myself and Roman Reigns and the first thing that popped off is this Bleacher Report article... It had a quote of mine from my radio show, all chopped up, and essentially me talking about DC is a fighter and Roman Reigns and Brock - and there's no context at all... it completely leaves out I was asked if DC would take on Brock Lesnar in WWE... And I said no, because they don't look like they should be in the same ring," said Smith.

Jimmy Smith compares Roman Reigns with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier

After it was announced that Daniel Cormier would be refereeing the Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules, fans began speculting about a potential match between him and The Beast Incarnate at Crown Jewel.

Jimmy Smith noted that a match like that wouldn't work in WWE because people wouldn't buy DC as a credible opponent to Brock Lesnar due to his physique.

"What they totally left out was I was asked the question about will we see DC vs. Brock Lesnar, and I said no because so much of it in the WWE is visual, it's performance, it's how does Roman Reigns look, not how can he fight, it has nothing to do with it... Roman Reigns looks amazing, and he cuts a great promo and he's an amazing performer, and the visual of him and Brock Lesnar, that's what makes it work. DC just has the ability to actually fight, but he doesn't look like it, and that's what I think would prevent a future DC-Brock Lesnar match."

Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier had a physical confrontation at UFC 226 back in 2018. There are currently no confirmed reports of a match between them being planned in WWE.

Would you like to see DC perform in a WWE ring? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes