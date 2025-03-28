Ex-WWE star to return after 2001 days at WrestleMania & instantly dethrone Chelsea Green? Exploring the potential

A former WWE star could return at WrestleMania 41 after 2001 days and dethrone Chelsea Green to win the Women’s United States title. Her final appearance on the weekly shows was on October 28, 2019.

Ad

Saraya (fka Paige) burst onto the scene in 2011 and rapidly gained popularity, becoming the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion. In 2014, she moved up to the main roster and made a splash right away by winning the Divas title from AJ Lee in one of the most shocking debuts in the company's history.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

WrestleMania is known for its unexpected moments, and the company has the chance to capture that excitement again. Feeling bold, Green might throw down an open challenge in front of a buzzing crowd. With everyone on the edge of their seats, wondering who will answer, Paige’s theme song could hit. She could walk out onto the stage, making her highly anticipated comeback, ready to make an impact once again.

Green could try to keep her composure, but Paige’s experience and intensity could overwhelm her. The match could be swift but impactful, with Paige seizing the advantage and delivering the Ram-Paige to secure the victory, reminiscent of her win over AJ Lee in 2014. Holding the Women’s United States Championship high, she would prove she still belongs at the top.

Ad

We'll have to wait and see if this situation happens since, for now, it's all just speculation.

Paige wants to return to WWE

The erstwhile Paige shared on her new podcast that she had left AEW after about two-and-a-half years. This opens the door for her to return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. The 32-year-old had to leave in-ring action back in 2018 because of a neck injury but stayed with the company in different capacities for the following years.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

She parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion when her contract ended in 2022 and quickly joined AEW. In a recent chat with Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast, she expressed her gratitude for WWE and mentioned that she would consider coming back if the right chance came along.

"I just appreciate WWE so much, and the idea of going somewhere else was only because of the potential of my brother being there. I love WWE, I would definitely go there. Yeah, absolutely, it would be silly not to. If there's an opportunity to do something fun, hell yeah, I'll jump on board." [H/T TOI]

WrestleMania 41 might be the perfect opportunity for her to make a comeback to her old promotion. Let's stay tuned for what she does next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback