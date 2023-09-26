Ex-WWE star says he "can't wait" to defend his title at Elimination Chamber in Australia 

The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will be held in Australia for the first time ever next year, and former WWE star Matt Cardona says he cannot wait to defend one of his titles at the show.

Formerly known as Zack Ryder, he was released by the company in 2020 alongside various other talents due to budget cuts. He currently performs in the independent circuit and has held titles in many different promotions. He is also the current World Series Wrestling Champion, which is a promotion based in Australia.

After WWE reminded fans on Twitter that Elimination Chamber is coming to Perth next year in February, Matt Cardona responded to the tweet by jokingly stating that he cannot wait to defend his WSW Title at the event.

Matt Cardona wants to lay out John Cena if he ever returns to WWE

The Indy God and The Cenation Leader have a history together, as they were both involved in a feud with Kane in 2012.

Matt Cardona told MuscleManMalcolm that if he ever returns to the company, he would lay out John Cena, as he blames him for being pushed off the stage by the Big Red Machine.

“I think John Cena is the man. I have nothing but respect and love for John. People ask me all the time, ‘Are you coming to WWE?’ I don’t know. But if I did, I’d want to lay out John Cena. Like you just said, it’s because of John, I got pushed off the stage in a wheelchair. It’s because of him I got kicked in the nuts at WrestleMania. So John Cena, if you’re watching this, I can see you. That’s all that matters. I can see him," Cardona said.

Matt Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, returned to the Stamford-based promotion this year after she was released a few years ago. It would be interesting to see whether Cardona will also make a return to the global wrestling juggernaut in the upcoming future.

