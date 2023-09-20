Former WWE star teases becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion 16 years after winning first title

The latest WWE star to become a Grand Slam Champion is Becky Lynch after she won the NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton. Now, former Stamford-based promotion star Matt Cardona(fka Zack Ryder) teased a possible return to achieve the same feat as The Man.

Cardona competed in World Wrestling Entertainment from 2005-2020, during which he managed to become one of the most popular stars in the promotion. He won his first WWE title in 2008 alongside Tag Team partner Curt Hawkins, and then went on to win the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship as well.

Recently, Inside The Ropes took to Twitter to ask fans about a wrestling fact that sounds fake but is actually true.

"What's a wrestling fact that sounds FAKE but is actually REAL?" Inside The Ropes asked.

Matt Cardona was quick to notice the post and shared an interesting feat that was probably forgotten by many fans.

The former Intercontinental Champion wrote that he is one title away from becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion, possibly hinting at a return to the Stamford-based promotion in the near future.

"Zack Ryder is one title away from being a WWE Grand Slam Champion," Cardona wrote on Twitter.

Matt Cardona vows to take revenge against John Cena if the former ever comes back to WWE

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Matt Cardona showered his love for John Cena but also vowed to take revenge against The Cenation Leader if he ever returns to World Wrestling Entertainment.

“I think John Cena is the man. I have nothing but respect and love for John. People ask me all the time, ‘Are you coming to WWE?’ I don’t know. But if I did, I’d want to lay out John Cena. Like you just said, it’s because of John, I got pushed off the stage in a wheelchair. It’s because of him I got kicked in the nuts at WrestleMania. So John Cena, if you’re watching this, I can see you. That’s all that matters. I can see him," Cardona said.

Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, is currently competing in the Stamford-based promotion and is the current Women's Tag Team Champion. So a return for the former United States Champion can't be ruled out.

Do you think the Stamford-based promotion will sign Matt once again? Let us know in the comments section below.