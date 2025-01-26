Ex-WWE World Heavyweight Champion to retire after his loss at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring the potential

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event has been making headlines all around the world, with the massive show keeping fans engaged ahead of the Road to WrestleMania. On a stacked card, the Intercontinental Championship was defended when Bron Breakker locked horns with Sheamus and ended up retaining his title.

With another failed attempt to win the Intercontinental Championship, there is a chance that Sheamus may decide to hang up his boots and end his in-ring career. The 46-year-old has been making headlines with his in-ring performances for a minute now, and his retirement seems to be on the horizon.

While Sheamus doesn't seem to have lost an inch of his capabilities regardless of his age, the Celtic Warrior might not want to risk his health any further. The former World Champion has accomplished a lot over the years in his decorated career, making a name for himself as one of the greatest in-ring performers in history.

From winning the Royal Rumble to the Money in the Bank, the Celtic Warrior has a number of accomplishments to his name, except for being a Grand Slam Champion. Sheamus has not been able to win the Intercontinental Championship throughout his career, and has tried to get his hands on the title multiple times over the past few months.

Saturday Night's Main Event marked another attempt to become the Grand Slam Champion from the star. However, with another loss, the 46-year-old might end up making the tough decision to end his career on a high note.

Sheamus heaped priase on his WWE rival recently

Apart from Sheamus, Ludwig Kaiser has also been trying to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career, which has led to both men crossing paths multiple times over the past few months.

During a recent interview on WWE Deutschland, Sheamus heaped praise on his rival pointing out the massive improvement in his in-ring skills over the past few months. The Celtic Warrior also appreciated Kaiser for his journey from being Gunther's sidekick to a top in-ring performer.

"Let's talk about Ludwig [Kaiser], right? So, Ludwig was known to the WWE Universe as the tag team and then obviously as the announcer to Gunther, holding his coat and all that. And then, look what's happened over the last six months: we've had that physical match. He may not be the biggest guy in the room, but he's tough, man. He's tough as they come. He can take a beating, and he can give it as well. He's shown how tough and physical he is," Sheamus said. [From 28:50 to 29:30]

With Sheamus coming up short, Kaiser could be next in line to challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for Ludwig Kaiser next.

