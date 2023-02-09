Stephanie McMahon spent over two decades in WWE. During her time in the company, she kissed a few superstars on-screen, including Eric Bischoff. The former RAW General Manager also kissed Stephanie's mother, Linda McMahon, during a segment on the Red Brand in 2003.

On an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast in 2020, Bischoff answered a question about who the better kisser was between Stephanie McMahon and her mother, Linda McMahon.

The former RAW General Manager disclosed that both ladies "were exciting in different ways," pointing out that Stephanie initially resisted the idea because of what he did to her father while running WCW.

"I understand why Stephanie wasn't immediately attracted to me on one level. But on another level it was undeniable. She could not help herself. And if you notice, you go back and watch that, you know, she struggles for a moment but once we embraced and we started making out, it was like the magic just took over for her and she had to give in. That moment of conquest, that moment of establishing my ground, and actually making out with the boss' daughter right in front of him was just spectacular. It was a great moment," he said. [1:19 - 2:07]

While Bischoff revealed that he enjoyed making out with Stephanie, he stated that her mother was the better kisser.

"She's older than I am, which is, you know, getting up there, but man, oh ho ho, it's hard to describe, but man, when I grabbed her by the arm and pulled her in tight and she looked me in the eyes and there was a level of communication that was happening there that the audience couldn't really see, they couldn't pick up on it, but the energy and the attraction was just, it was palpable. And she too is built for comfort. So, it was a moment. Of the two, I would have to say Linda because the intimacy of the environment being in her own home kind of just let the raw emotion slow in a much different way than making out with her daughter in an arena on a set," Bischoff added. [2:48 - 3:43]

The former RAW General Manager added that Linda McMahon was still "hot in her own way" despite being in her 70s.

Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from WWE

While she was still a teenager, Stephanie McMahon started working in her father's company. Over the past two decades, The Billion Dollar Princess has held several positions within the company, including Senior Vice President of Creative Writing and Chief Brand Officer, in addition to being an on-screen talent.

Last year, Stephanie became the company's Chairwoman and Co-CEO after her father's retirement. However, she recently resigned from WWE following Vince McMahon's return as Executive Chairman.

