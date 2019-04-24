×
Exclusive: Al Snow on why some wrestlers would be lucky to be the Marty Jannetty of a team

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
24 Apr 2019, 23:49 IST

Snow teamed with Jannetty!
Snow teamed with Jannetty!

Recently, I had the pleasure of speaking with legendary wrestler turned well-respected trainer Al Snow about pretty much everything from his memories of teaming with Mick Foley, to running OVW and his very own Al Snow Wrestling Academy.

The former WWE Tag Team, Hardcore and European Champion, though, also opened up about teaming with Shawn Michaels' former tag team partner Marty Jannetty. Snow was in the New Rockers with Jannetty and, while neither man hit the peak of their success of the team, Snow has fond memories, and thinks many people would be lucky to be "the Marty Jannetty" of a team.

To work with Marty, I don't think people appreciate or understand how truly talented Marty Jannetty is, was, and how much Marty really contributed to the success of The Rockers.
Everyone's like, "Oh, you don't want to be the Marty Jannetty of the team," but I'll tell you what, you'd be lucky to be the Marty Jannetty of the team, and that's the truth!
He was an incredibly talented guy. The bad side is that Marty just couldn't get out of his own way a little bit, but make no mistake, Marty was incredibly talented.

I was very lucky to team with Marty, I learned a lot teaming with him, but I don't think his heart was entirely in The New Rockers because I don't know if it was the right thing to do, as that was Marty and Shawn's legacy.
I don't blame him, it's completely understandable. It ran its course. Could it have been more? Maybe, had I not made some of my mistakes and had Marty been a little more into what he wanted to do, maybe it would have gone further, but we had a good run, had some nice success and I learned a lot.

You can read more from our exclusive interviews with Al Snow here and here.

Tags:
Shawn Michaels Marty Jannetty
