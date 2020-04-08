Exclusive: Barry Horowitz on his WWF legacy, what he's doing these days and more

The legendary wrestler spoke to Sportskeeda about his past, present and future.

"Mr. Technical" continues to stay active and positive all these decades later.

Barry Horowitz / Photo courtesy of WWE

If you were a professional wrestling in the 1980s and 1990s, then you undoubtedly know who Barry Horowitz is. A regular in WWF, WCW, NWA and GWF alike, Horowitz got his start in wrestling in the late 1970s and still remains ring-ready these days.

Prior to landing within the WWF ranks in the 1980s, Barry Horowitz was the holder of the NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship. And of course, his decades in the ring have pitted him against many of the most popular wrestlers of all-time, including The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, The Ultimate Warrior, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Bill Goldberg, Ken Shamrock, Owen Hart, Dusty Rhodes, Lex Luger, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Triple H, and Rowdy Roddy Piper.

Like many wrestlers, Barry Horowitz -- as known by the "Mr. Technical" and "The Winner" nicknames, beyond having a signature pose via his "pat yourself on the back" -- is currently off the road from appearances and signings. However, Horowitz does keep busy as a trainer and schooled nutritionist, and does have a Pro Wrestling Tees shop.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Barry Horowitz by phone on April 6, 2020, and the audio from that conversation is embedded below for your listening pleasure. Part of the conversation has been exclusively transcribed for Sportskeeda, as also shown below. And for the record, wrestlers don't get much nicer than Barry Horowitz.

More on Barry Horowitz can be found online at www.facebook.com/OfficialBarryHorowitz.

On how's he doing at the moment in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic:

Barry Horowitz: My family and I are doing pretty well... My gym is closed so I train at home. I only run to the stores and errands if need be. Otherwise I'm following the rules and I don't have no issues with them. I live in Florida, I get plenty of sun and it feels great. It's not cramping my style at all, and if it does? Oh well. You've gotta follow the rules and do things right, instead of wrong, then you'll wind up somewhere else.

On whether he's currently retired from in-ring competition:

Barry Horowitz: I never had a retirement match, ever... I could wrestle probably right now, but I'm going to have my knee replaced next year... Unless it was for a top, top company and I'm making my money that I was making, I'm not going in there for anything less to get injured, unless all my medical bills are paid and whatnot. Because I don't half-ass it in the ring, even at this age.

If I am going to half-ass it, I don't believe that I should be in there. You could get away with it to a point, but I'm not going to be walking and talking and not doing what a professional wrestler should be doing... I take it very serious and very personal and I think that's what helped me in my career, as far as honing my craft, so to speak.