Exclusive: Chris Jericho reveals how long he has left in his wrestling career

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 57 // 18 Apr 2019, 11:59 IST

Y2J has revealed his schedule

I had the pleasure of catching up with Chris Jericho to discuss his second annual Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at sea recently in an interview that you can check out here.

Chris Jericho is 48 years old, but shows no signs of slowing down having signed a three-year deal with AEW in January.

Jericho attributes much of this to DDPY, even commenting previously that it not only saved his career, but his life, and has allowed him to remain at the top of the wrestling game as well as prolonging the Fozzy frontman's music career, too - but how much longer can he go?

Well, we asked the question - and got an interesting reply...

The days of wrestling 100 times a year are done. I don't want to do that, I'm not interested in that. The way that I feel right now, I want to continue having great matches that mean something.

Nothing against the fine people of, you know, Poughkeepsie, New York, or Kirriemuir, Scotland, or wherever - those days of going to those towns are done.

Do I have ten more matches in me? 100 matches? 500? I don't know! I do know that when I finish this contract, I'll still be younger than The Undertaker, and he just signed a new contract, so it all depends on how I feel and I never wanted to be less than what I considered to be my best.

The reason I'm still able to do it is because I really limit my matches and pick my spots. I think that was a smart move to be able to continue at a high level because I'm not cashing in all my chips on a yearly basis - and it's been working!

