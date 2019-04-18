×
Exclusive: Chris Jericho send a message to WWE Superstars thinking of switching to AEW 

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
1.64K   //    18 Apr 2019, 16:04 IST

Chris Jericho has laid down the law!
Chris Jericho has laid down the law!

Last night, I had the pleasure of catching up with Chris Jericho to discuss the Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea in an interview that you can check out here - but as always, Y2J was on form and giving some great snippets of all things AEW as well.

So, I decided to bring up the point that several WWE Superstars seem to now want to peep over the fence to see if the grass is greener on the other side, by requesting releases, running their contracts down or being reportedly unhappy backstage.

While there's no solid report that the likes of Dean Ambrose, Luke Harper or Sasha Banks - or any of the other WWE Superstars who are reportedly keen to move on - would be aiming for AEW, you'd have to think it would be high on their list, or even possibly the reason for them deciding to try and leave, with the company providing a similar leverage to the wrestlers that WCW and ECW did two decades ago.

Well, Y2J had a message for anyone thinking they can just hop out of WWE and straight into AEW.

It's different. We're not doing it that way where anyone who doesn't like what they're doing in WWE is automatically guaranteed a job in AEW. We will look at every talent on an individual basis.
There's some guys we'd love to have in WWE, and there's some guys we probably wouldn't take. Obviously we haven't even had a show yet and our roster is already very deep.
When you talk about the Double or Nothing show, how many people can you book on that show? If you have 60-70 guys, you end up with the same problem as WWE.

You can read the entire interview with Chris Jericho here.

Who would you like to see join AEW?

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Chris Jericho
