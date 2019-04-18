Exclusive: Chris Jericho takes a shot at Undertaker regarding new WWE contract

Chris Jericho took a shot at the Undertaker

I recently had the pleasure of catching up with Chris Jericho to discuss his second annual Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea in an interview that you can check out here.

With Chris Jericho now 48 years old, some may think he might be nearing the end of his in-ring career, but a three-year contract with AEW would prove contrary. And at the end of that contract?

Well, we'll see. Jericho remained rather coy regarding that, but it doesn't sound like he is anywhere near finished - confirming that he's now limiting his appearances in order to prolong his career.

I asked the nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion just how much longer he thought he had in terms of competing in the ring, and he quipped back in incredible fashion!

Jericho pointed out that The Undertaker has just signed a new WWE contract at the age of 54 years old - three years older than the Ayatollah of Rock 'N' Rolla will be when his initial AEW contract expires.

Do I have ten more matches in me? 100 matches? 500? I really don't know! I do know that when I finish this contract, I'll still be younger than The Undertaker, and he just signed a new contract. So it all just depends on how I feel and I never wanted to be less than what I considered to be my best.

The reason I'm still able to do it is because I really limit my matches and pick my spots. I think that was a smart move to be able to continue at a high level because I'm not cashing in all my chips on a yearly basis - and it's been working!

