Exclusive: Josh Matthews on whether former NXT star is returning to Impact Wrestling

Gary Cassidy
Exclusive
775   //    28 Sep 2018, 19:50 IST

Josh Matthews spoke on Shera's release
Josh Matthews spoke on Shera's release

What's the story?

Well, last week, there was a shock release from WWE in the form of Amanpreet Singh Randhawa, also known as Mahabali Shera.

Impact Wrestling's very own Josh Matthews commented on the release during Impact's Press Pass Podcast, where our very own Daniel Wood asked about Shera's release and the possibility of a return to Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

After signing with WWE in January 2018, it looked like Mahabali Shera was set to be a huge star for WWE. Shera won his debut match for NXT at a house show on March 1st in Florida, defeating Dan Matha - but the former Impact Wrestling star lost his last match to Brennan Williams in September before being released.

The Indian superstar stood tall on Holi!
Mahabali Shera signed with WWE in January

The heart of the matter

Mahabali Shera was one of Impact Wrestling's top prospects before signing with WWE, so his release was definitely a topic our very own Daniel Wood wanted to get to the bottom of during Impact Wrestling's Press Pass Podcast.

When asked about Shera's release from WWE and whether a return to Impact Wrestling may be on the horizon, Josh Mathews replied:

I honestly don’t, I saw the same news that you saw. I actually think I got an email, or a text, from Shera not too long ago, so perhaps he knew that it was coming. But I have no idea what the interest level with the creative team is to bring Shera back.

What's next?

Well, will Mahabali Shera return to the company that saw him amass the attention of wrestling fans worldwide? Only time will tell - but the quote from Matthews is definitely an interesting one considering the contact was there while the former Impact Star was still contracted to WWE.

Would you like to see Shera back in Impact Wrestling? Let us know in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
Impact Wrestling/ TNA Mahabali Shera
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
