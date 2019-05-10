Exclusive: Michael Elgin talks about Brian Cage's injury at Rebellion, RVD & more

Elgin has arrived in Impact Wrestling, eyeing the top prize

As I stated in my review of the Impact Wrestling pay-per-view 'Rebellion,' I felt like the show was a winner from top to bottom. Perhaps the biggest talking point to emerge from the show, until that point, was the crowning of a new Champion in Brian Cage.

And then, the moment was eclipsed as Michael Elgin arrived and confronted the recently crowned champion in an electric moment. I was invited to the recent edition of the Press Pass podcast to interact with Impact Wrestling's newest signee and here's a glimpse of our little chat.

What did you think of Rebellion overall and did you know that Brian Cage was injured when you confronted him at the show?

Elgin: Watching the show, I thought that it was a fantastic card from top to bottom. I've mentioned a few times now that I try to stay up to date on all wrestling because one, I'm a wrestler and two, I'm a fan. So, I feel consistently that Impact's pay-per-views have been top notch and the best pay-per-views going. And I think Rebellion was in that same vein.

I don't know when Brian Cage was hurt. All I can tell you is that when I walked out and powerbombed him and the crowd counted 1, 2, 3 when I had his shoulder to the mat, I mean I could call myself the uncrowned champion, that's when he was sent to the hospital.

He was standing tall with the Championship in his hand when I walked out. So, It's hard to say when he got hurt.

But if you're asking me it's when I gave him the powerbomb and the crowd chanted 1. 2, 3 because I had his shoulders to the mat.

What do you think of Rob Van Dam's return to Impact Wrestling and are you looking forward to working with him?

Elgin: I think it's great for Rob Van Dam. I think it's great for Impact. I mean anybody I think that is in my age group and is a wrestling fan and has been a wrestling fan for all their life was a huge fan of Rob Van Dam and what he did with ECW and then, later on with WWE.

I think that he's a great talent and he puts a lot of new eyes back on Impact. Not only that, he had a great career with Impact as well. He's just one of those guys who has that star quality and just an appeal to people, that him on the Impact roster only means great things for Impact.

And not only that I think it also means good things for Rob Van Dam because there's such a new blood of talent within Impact that he might not have ever heard of or ever wrestled. They're at a level that I've never seen before. This is one of the best times to be a wrestler. Because everybody is so good.

And because everybody is so good, only the cream of the crop rises in a place like Impact.

So, I think you're going to see some absolutely fantastic matches out of Rob Van Dam as long as he is with Impact because the talent that calls Impact home is just on another level.

