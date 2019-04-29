Impact Wrestling Rebellion: Best and Worst- New champs, Former NJPW Superstar arrives

One of the best shows that I've seen this year

So, I've been doing the 'Best and Worst' series for Impact Wrestling, for some time now. I've been quite hard on the company, for their faults, mainly on the production front. And therefore, I must commend them when the product that they put on actually exceeds my expectations. I thought that the show they put together was exceptional.

And when you're missing Game of Thrones to cover an Impact Wrestling pay-per-view, the show better be good. I'm glad to report that this could have been one of my favourite shows, all year. If you read my articles, you'll know that I watch a lot of wrestling on a weekly basis, and so it takes a lot to wow me.

Let me begin by saying that there's a lot more to like about Rebellion than dislike about it, and if I had to rate the show, I'd give it a solid A. That said I'm going to nitpick and pick out a few faults from the show nevertheless.

But if you haven't watched the show, I strongly recommend that you do so.

#1 Best: The crowd

My fellow Sportskeeda colleague Shiven often remarks on how Impact puts on good shows, but there's literally no crowd participation. That was rectified in Canada because the crowd was simply electric at the pay-per-view.

They cheered for the babyfaces and cheered for the heels too, and gasped, ooh-aahed and even went 'Thank you Gail' when required. I really do hope that this energy continues during the tapings because without a good crowd, even the best show doesn't seem as good.

Spurred on my the audience, I thought that everyone delivered and then some. It really did help that the crowd seemed like they were caught up on all the action, and knew all the storylines leading up to Rebellion.

