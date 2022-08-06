Exclusive WWE News Roundup - Retired Legend to return for another match? Personal reasons why Roman Reigns might lose the WWE Universal Title, Shawn Michaels gets praised 

Welcome to a new edition of the Exclusive WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest and most interesting exclusive Sportskeeda stories. Today, we will look at some interesting topics revolving around top names like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy recently had his 'last match' when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jey Lethal on July 31. The match received positive reviews even though many feared for Flair's health. However, Vince Russo believes that Flair might return to the ring again:

3) Vince Russo believes WWE legend Ric Flair could have yet another match

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that the show featuring Flair's last match was a major success.

He said that there is no reason why they might not do it again since wrestlers view it as another payday. Despite Flair having had three 'last matches' already, the former WWE writer thinks he will return again:

''In their minds, and again, bro, we saw the angle leading up to this with them attacking Flair and everything. In their minds, why couldn't they create another angle and do it one more time? At the end of the day, it's a payday," he said.

Russo stated that going into the match, he did not think it would be the WWE Hall of Famer's last one. However, he believes Flair should now stay retired as he had a tremendous final match in front of legends like Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and The Undertaker.

2) Naom Dar praises Shawn Michaels

NXT UK Superstar Naom Dar recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta. He had a lot of praise for Shawn Michaels and credited the legend for his success in WWE.

Dar said that Michaels is a genius backstage and really helps young talent with his remarks:

''I was lucky to work, and still do work with Shawn, on quite a lot of stuff, especially when I first arrived to NXT UK. He's really helped add a lot more, kind of depth and substance to me as a performer - and on a personal level has really helped me step up where I need to step up."

Shawn Michaels is the creative head of NXT 2.0 and oversees the developmental show's operations.

1) Potential reason why Roman Reigns could drop the WWE Universal Championship

The Tribal Chief has created history by holding the World Championship for over 700 days. Speaking on Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that the only way he could see Reigns drop the Unified Universal Championship is because of personal reasons like wanting a break.

“Unless there’s personal reasons that we don’t know about – In other words, unless Roman wants time off, because that could very well be the case. I don’t know, he’s had a long run. He could be the one that says, ‘You know what, I need six months. I need a break,’” Russo claimed.

Despite being a fan of Drew McIntyre, Russo doesn't think The Scottish Warrior will dethrone Roman Reigns. The two will face each other at the upcoming Clash at the Castle show, which will take place in McIntyre's home country of the UK in Cardiff, Wales.

