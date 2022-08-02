Vince Russo says former WWE Champion might not have retired and could return for one more match (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Ric Flair isn't done with his in-ring career just yet following the WWE legend's 'Last Match' this past weekend.

The Nature Boy competed in a tag team bout inside a sold-out Nashville Municipal Auditorium and emerged victorious in the bloody battle. Vince Russo explained that the success of Flair's recent outing in the ring could tempt the WWE Hall of Famer into returning for another match.

The former WWE writer said that wrestlers prioritize an excellent payday and most often don't turn down lucrative opportunities from promoters.

The organizers of Ric Flair's farewell event already have an angle to build upon, as Vince noted on this week's Legion of RAW episode:

"I'm pretty sure they sold it out. They had a great crowd there; they sold five thousand tickets. In their minds, and again, bro, we saw the angle leading up to this with them attacking Flair and everything. In their minds, why couldn't they create another angle and do it one more time?" questioned Vince Russo. "At the end of the day, it's a payday. You've got to understand the mentality, guys, and the psychology of wrestlers. At the end of the day, it's a payday; that's what it is." [7:06 - 7:40]

Vince Russo does not wish to see WWE Legend Ric Flair wrestle again

The 16-time world champion's swan song attracted some of the biggest names in wrestling. The Undertaker, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, and many other Hall of Famers were in attendance to witness Flair's final performance.

The star-studded night ended with Ric Flair getting his arms raised after a grueling match featuring Andrade El Idolo, Jeff Jarrett, and Jay Lethal.

Russo explained that Flair should not consider coming out of retirement again as he hung up his wrestling boots in the best possible way in front of several iconic personalities.

Russo added:

"Well, I've got to be honest with you. Going in, I did not think this was going to be the last match. And I've got to be honest with you, man, if it's not, that's really unfortunate. Just the fact that 'Taker came out for this and Bret came out for this and Mick came out for this. It's like, if this isn't the last match, and I have to be honest with you. Going in, I did not feel like this was the last match." [6:33 - 7:05]

Ric Flair ended his match without any health complications as he underwent a medical check-up backstage and was said to be "great" after the show concluded.

