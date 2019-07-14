Extreme Rules 2019 Preview: 3 expected title changes revealed, surprising finish to main event (July 14th)

Will WWE's power couple prevail?

It's time for one of the biggest B-PPVs of the year - WWE Extreme Rules 2019. This PPV is the one prior to WWE SummerSlam 2019, so it's safe to say that leading into the second biggest show of the year, this one is going to make quite a difference.

We're not going to lie. On paper, we're actually quite thrilled about this card. The match card is pretty solid as a whole, but that's where it presents a problem - the ability to disappoint. Take, for example, WWE Stomping Grounds 2019. We mentioned multiple times that despite the completely underwhelming card, it was usually the kind that would go out of its way to deliver against low expectations - and that's exactly what happened.

With a solid, hyped card, there's a chance that the PPV may disappoint, though we would like to keep our optimism about the PPV. The Kickoff show match is expected to be the Cruiserweight title match between Drew Gulak and Tony Nese, though it hasn't been confirmed just yet.

Here's what you need to look forward to on Extreme Rules tonight!

#9. Aleister Black vs Cesaro

Cesaro is the one who knocks

For a while now, Aleister Black has been impatiently waiting for someone to knock on his door and pick a fight with him. Cesaro stepped up to the challenge and after quite a bit of mind games, he revealed himself to be the one who knocked on Black's door.

This is going to be an extremely interesting match-up and we fully believe that it's going to be the potential match of the night. Cesaro must be given due credit for stepping up to the challenge, but will his dynamic strength and agility be enough to stop the once-unstoppable former NXT Champion?

