Extreme Rules 2021 - 3 Heel turns and 2 face turns that could rock the WWE pay-per-view 

Extreme Rules 2021 is just days away and the excitement is real. This is the final pay-per-view before the draft and one has to assume that WWE will go all guns blazing to make the upcoming show a memorable one.

These 3 heel turns and 2 face turns could ensure that Extreme Rules 2021 is a show that fans will most likely remember for a long time. With stiff competition from AEW, it may be necessary to pull a few rabbits out of the hat. Could one or more of these face and heel turns happen during the upcoming pay-per-view?

#3 Naomi turns heel at Extreme Rules 2021 to join The Bloodline

When The Usos and The Street Profits square off at Extreme Rules 2021, Naomi could show up and cost The Profits their match. She may come to the conclusion that the only way to get her due is to align herself with The Bloodline. This could lead to a fantastic 6-person program with Naomi and The Usos vs. The Street Profits and Bianca Belair.

In time, there could even be a situation where it's a title vs. title match. The Usos put their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line, while Bianca Belair puts her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on the line as well! Extreme Rules 2021 could be the starting point for several compelling plots.

Since she's at odds with Sonya Deville, we could see a lot of Roman Reigns vs. authority figure segments as well. A simple heel turn from Naomi could be very interesting.

