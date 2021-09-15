Extreme Rules - 5 Possible Surprises - Ultimate WWE Universal Championship twist, Roman Reigns faced with a new enemy, Big heel turn 

Listen, we all know that Extreme Rules is not nearly as highly-anticipated a pay-per-view as SummerSlam when it comes to the WWE calendar. This does not mean that the pay-per-view needs to be one without twists and turns.

Here are 5 surprises that could potentially happen at Extreme Rules later this month. With the kind of competition that WWE has been facing from AEW, it seems but natural that they would want to make every single pay-per-view count.

Hey, SmackDown was a pretty good show and RAW had one of the best moments of 2021. There's no reason at all why Extreme Rules shouldn't be a good show.

#5 Paul Heyman shows his true colors at Extreme Rules and costs Roman Reigns his Championship

Sometimes when you're stuck between the devil and the deep sea, you pick the devil. Or in this case, The Beast Incarnate. Paul Heyman could cost Roman Reigns the WWE Universal Championship at Extreme Rules 2021 to showcase his solidarity with the man he's become synonymous with, Brock Lesnar.

This could be a great way to make Roman Reigns look strong even in defeat. We all know that The Demon has been undefeated on the main roster, and the company may just want to keep him that way to protect this unique persona. It could also be a great way to move Roman Reigns away from the WWE Universal Championship picture for a while.

Following Extreme Rules, Roman Reigns could enter into a feud with Brock Lesnar while Balor mixes it up with the heels of the SmackDown brand. This could all lead to a massive showdown with The Tribal Chief himself somewhere down the line.

