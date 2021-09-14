Big E successfully cashes in his Money In The Bank contract on Monday Night RAW to become WWE Champion

Several hours after Big E announced he was going to cash in his Money In The Bank contract, Big E is now WWE Champion for the first time in his 12-year professional wrestling career.

Fightful Select broke the news on Monday that Big E would be in attendance for this week's edition of Monday Night Raw. Hours later, Big E would up the ante and call his shot with the following tweet:

Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 13, 2021

The main event of Monday Night Raw was for the WWE Championship when champion Bobby Lashley defeated Randy Orton with multiple devastating spears. Shortly after the match, Big E would make his way to the ring and officially cash in his Money In The Bank contract

After coming back from a final commercial break, Lashley was trying to get out of the match due to injury. After Big E slapped Lashley, the bell would ring with three minutes to go in the hour.

Big E's time finally comes

The short match wasn't without drama as Big E was hit with a big spear from Bobby Lashley (a known finisher from the Almighty One), but Big E was able to kick out just before the three counts.

A second attempt at The Big Ending by Big E was successful, and that was enough for Big E to finally realize his dream of becoming WWE Champion. After the win, New Day members Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston rushed to the ring to celebrate with the new champion.

The win finally reunites Big E with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston after they split up in last year's WWE Draft. Hopefully, they remain on the same brand after the next WWE Draft, which is just three weeks away.

