WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Predictions

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 takes place on Saturday, October 8, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the first Extreme Rules event to be held in October and on a Saturday. It is also the second time this event has been held at this venue since 2019.

Fans of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) will know the rich history of Philadelphia and the hardcore style of wrestling. With this in mind, WWE has put together a card where each match has a stipulation. The build-up to most of these matches has arguably been decent, and this could end up being one of the better shows of the year.

As usual, the following article previews each match along with predictions of the outcome. Slowly, the company is starting to build to the Royal Rumble in January, which kicks off the 'Road to WrestleMania.' Hence, fans may get some very subtle clues as to what WWE may have planned for April's big event.

1. The Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins Will Add Another Chapter to Their Feud

Extreme Rules will mark another chapter in the ongoing saga between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. For the first time on a main roster show, WWE will debut the Fight Pit, which was well-received in NXT. Additionally, former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee.

Without a title defense from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, this match is the most likely to headline the show. This a solid pick, as there's been a slow and steady build to this storyline. It's been good to see Riddle evolve from a comic character to someone a little more serious. And while Rollins has been consistent, the story has shown that he can become serious when he needs to.

Expect Riddle to overcome the issues he's had, keeping his emotions in check to emerge victorious. Cormier may briefly get involved, but fans should not expect him to be a major factor in this match.

Prediction: Matt Riddle will defeat Seth Rollins

2. Extreme Rules match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship - Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Another match that is the continuation of a long-term feud has Liv Morgan defending the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match.

WWE seems to want to go all the way with pushing Morgan as one of their top champions. On paper, the match would seem to favor Rousey, but it doesn't look like the company is ready to take the belt off of Morgan just yet. Expect the stipulation to come into play in a way that works in the champion's favor.

Prediction: Liv Morgan will retain the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

3. Ladder Match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship - Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Bayley and Bianca Belair will meet for the first time sincExtee June 2021

Fans will recall that Bayley and Bianca Belair are resuming a feud that ended abruptly in July 2021 when Bayley got injured.

Since returning to the company, Bayley has formed the Damage CTRL faction, which also includes IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Expect the faction to play a role in this match, and it will be interesting to see if Belair has any backup on her side, given that Alexa Bliss and Asuka are injured per the storyline.

Besides all the outside interference, expect The EST of WWE to retain the title.

Prediction: Bianca Belair will retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship

4. Strap Match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules

This is the first chapter of the feud between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre, and given that Kross is in for a big push, it is likely he will get the win here.

The tricky part in booking the finish of the Extreme Rules match is not devaluing McIntyre in defeat. Expect Scarlett to play a role in the outcome.

However, The Scottish Warrior will put in a valiant effort to ensure that no stone is unturned in a potential defeat. A win for Kross could see him move into the title picture and challenge Roman Reigns in the near future.

Prediction: Karrion Kross will defeat Drew McIntyre

5. 'I Quit' match - Edge vs. Finn Balor

Edge and Finn Balor may have the match of the night

This match has the potential to be the match of the night. It's been great to see WWE finally elevate Finn Balor after years of floundering on the mid-card.

It's also been great to see the slow evolution of The Judgment Day faction as both Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are finally growing into their characters. Dominik Mysterio has also been a surprisingly good heel thus far.

Similar to Bayley's match, expect the faction to play a role in the outcome at Extreme Rules in favor of Balor. It also remains to be seen whether Rey Mysterio will play a part as he looks to get his son to move away from the shadows of the heel faction.

Prediction: Finn Balor will defeat Edge

6. An Old Fashioned Donnybrook match - The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium

Imperium, led by GUNTHER, faces off against The Brawling Brutes, led by Sheamus

The match at Extreme Rules will be a "banger" if it's anything like the match between GUNTHER and Sheamus at Clash at the Castle.

Given that GUNTHER will likely retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown, the company will want Sheamus and the group to stay relevant. So, expect either Kaiser or Vinci to take the pin for Imperium.

Prediction: The Brawling Brutes will defeat Imperium

