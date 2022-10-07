Extreme Rules 2022, recently returned star to shake up show, NXT wrestler called up - 11 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

Extreme Rules 2022 is on the horizon and fans are excited. The WWE Network and Peacock will be flooded with fresh and exciting programming over the next several days, in part because of the big event airing. In total, at least eleven full-length programs will be airing on both platforms, including Extreme Rules 2022.

Due to the Premium Live Event taking place this weekend, several shows will take place to hype up and promote Extreme Rules 2022 including interview shows and even a new episode from an original series. Another video from a separate original series is also scheduled to stream.

The status of The SmackDown LowDown for this week is once again in question. For the past month or so, the promotion for content often leaves off The SmackDown LowDown from the list but still includes it in the blurb. This week is no different, however, the show often doesn't air on Saturdays with Premium Live Events.

Subscribers on either platform are set for a memorable Extreme Rules 2022 weekend with plenty of entertainment. We have the details on what to expect and when you can check it out.

Below are 11 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#11. The Ultimate Show is back with a twist

Johnny Gargano kicking Otis

A new episode of The Ultimate Show is set to arrive on both streaming platforms and social media on Saturday, October 8th. The special is programming related to Extreme Rules 2022 to hype up the event. Details on this edition of The Ultimate Show were released on Thursday. Below is WWE's preview for the upcoming video:

"Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and Kazeem Famuyide are back at it, booking the Ultimate Extreme Rules. Except this time, Johnny Gargano is there as the Special Ultimate Commissioner. The guys have to book seven matches with stipulations. How are the stipulations determined, you may ask? Well, they are determined at random by our Ultimate Wheel! Don't miss Ultimate Extreme Rules at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter."

The typical foursome of The Bump's Matt Camp & Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and Kazeem Famuyide are set to fantasy book their ultimate Extreme Rules card. This edition comes with two twists.

One twist is that they will spin a wheel to determine match stipulations. In another twist, RAW's Johnny Gargano will be in attendance as the Special Ultimate Commissioner. Each episode of the series typically runs for about an hour.

#10. WWE's The Bump & #9. La Previa, two Extreme Preview shows will be added

Bianca Belair and Johnny Gargano

Two interview shows will be made available across both platforms and on social media to hype up Extreme Rules 2022 on Saturday, October 8th. The Spanish pre-show "La Previa" will air at 5 PM EST, although guests featured on the program are yet to be revealed.

The Bump, which airs weekly on Wednesdays, is set to have a bonus episode earlier the same day starting at 3 PM EST. Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla will be joined by MMA legend Daniel Cormier along with Bianca Belair as they break down the matches and rivalries ahead of Extreme Rules 2022.

#8. Extreme Rules 2022 & #7. Extreme Rules 2022 Kickoff will stream

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022

The big event fans will be wanting to see this weekend is Extreme Rules 2022. The event featuring Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a Strap Match, and more is scheduled to begin streaming live at 8 PM EST on October 8th, 2022.

A one-hour Extreme Rules 2022 Kickoff show will also be streamed on both platforms. No guests or matches have been announced for the pre-show as of yet, but it will begin at 7 PM EST, one hour prior to the big event.

#6. Insane Championship Wrestling & #5. PROGRESS Wrestling, two indie shows will be added on demand

Two new indie shows will be added to WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, October 8th. The first show comes from Insane Championship Wrestling in Scotland. ICW Fight Club 236 will be available on-demand and three bouts have been announced, including Chris Bungard vs. Theo Doros, Daisy Jenkins vs. Moxie Malone, and Craig Anthony vs. Stevie James.

PROGRESS Wrestling from England will also be offering a new show on Saturday. PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 142: The Deadly Viper Tour - Codename: California Mountain Snake initially took place on September 25th. Kanji, Violence Is Forever, Lana Austin, Spike Trivet, and former NXT UK star Millie McKenzie were some of the names featured on the show.

#4. SmackDown & #3. Main Event, two shows from the archives will become available

Two shows from the archives will be added to WWE Network and Peacock following a delay due to contractual obligations with television and streaming networks this weekend. On Saturday, October 8th, an episode of Main Event from September 19th will arrive. The episode featured Dana Brooke taking on Tamina plus Alpha Academy vs. Mustafa Ali and Shelton Benjamin.

On Sunday, October 9th, a month-old epiode of Friday Night SmackDown will become available on-demand. The September 9th episode from the blue brand featured fallout from Clash at the Castle, Solo Sikoa's main roster in-ring debut against Drew McIntyre, Toxic Attraction, and more.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Indi Hartwell vs. Sloane Jacobs

A new episode of NXT Level Up will be streamed on both platforms on Friday, October 7th at 10 PM EST. The new video will be made available on demand to WWE Network subscribers, but those with Peacock won't be able to access the show after streaming for around two weeks due to contractual rights.

Three matches have been taped for the show. The main event will see Sol Ruca and Fallon Henley team up to take on Arianna Grace and Kiana James. Indi Hartwell will be in action against Sloane Jacobs. Lastly, Myles Borne will battle Guru Raaj on the undercard.

#1. WWE This Is Awesome returns with a new episode

This Is Awesome graphic

A new episode of WWE's This Is Awesome is set to stream on both platforms beginning Friday, October 7th. The new episode of the Greg Miller-hosted program focuses on awesome wrestling weddings. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below:

"Wedding bells in WWE can only mean one thing: total disaster. Greg Miller and WWE’s Superstars say “I do” to the most awesome weddings in sports-entertainment history."

This Is Awesome: Most Awesome Weddings has a runtime of about 43 minutes. This will be the fifth episode of the first season of the series. Prior episodes have highlighted SummerSlam, cool entrances, badass women, and finishing moves. For those unaware, the show is a clip show of sorts with talking head segments included featuring various superstars and personalities.

What are you most excited to check out on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

