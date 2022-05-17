WWE NXT Level Up (May 13th, 2022): Elektra Lopez, Trick Williams in action

On the latest edition of WWE NXT Level Up, Dante Chen was in action against the intimidating Sanga in the opening bout. Thea Hail was looking for her first win in WWE in an uphill battle against Legado Del Fantasma's Elektra Lopez.

Trick Williams was accompanied by former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes for his bout against Javier Bernal in the main event.

Sanga vs Dante Chen on NXT Level Up

Sanga used his physical presence to dominate Chen early on in the contest but the latter fought back with a few kicks. He countered a running attack from the Singaporean star and threw him over the ropes.

Sanga then delivered a Sidewalk Slam for a two count and followed it up with a couple of uppercuts and a back elbow.

Sanga manhandled Chen with a rear-naked choke before the latter countered it with a jawbreaker. Chen hit a series of uppercuts, backing Sanga in the corner. He then hit a DDT followed by a running boot for a near fall. He went for a series of dropkicks but Sanga shut him down with a clothesline followed by a chokeslam to pick up the win.

Result: Sanga defeated Dante Chen via Pinfall on NXT Level Up

Grade: B

Thea Hail vs Elektra Lopez on NXT Level Up

Hail and Lopez started with a collar and elbow tie-up where the latter gained the upper hand. Hail went for a couple of running attacks but was put down by Lopez with a shoulder block. Thea hit a series of dropkicks and went for another running attack, but Lopez caught her and slammed her into the mat for a two count.

Lopez continued to exert her dominance by putting Hail in a headlock and slowly turning her attention to her left arm. She drove Hail head-first into the mat and continued to exert pressure on the left arm with a submission maneuver.

Hail managed to fight back out of the hold and landed a crossbody. However, her comeback was short-lived as Lopez delivered the sit-out Powerbomb for the win.

Result: Elektra Lopez defeated Thea Hail via Pinfall on NXT Level Up

Grade: B+

Javier Bernal vs Trick Williams w/ Carmelo Hayes on NXT Level Up

Williams showcased his athleticism early on in the bout to get the better of Bernal before the latter applied a side headlock. Bernal dropped Williams with a couple of arm drags and gained a bit of momentum but the latter fought back with a dropkick.

Bernal fought back briefly but was put down by Williams with an uppercut and a running forearm. Williams delivered a body slam for a two count. Bernal went for a quick pin but Williams put him in a full-body stretch.

Bernal fought his way out with a series of strikes and an atomic drop. He hit a forearm strike for a near fall. He went for a Side Russian Legsweep but Williams blocked it and connected the boot for the win.

Result: Trick Williams defeated Javier Bernal via Pinfall on NXT Level Up

Grade: B+

Edited by Anirudh