One recent NXT staple has been main-roster performers heading to the third brand for a run. Dolph Ziggler and Natalya did it in the middle of 2022. Apollo Crews returned in June and Dijak did so within the last few months.

The New Day showed up before Deadline to challenge Pretty Deadly for the Tag Team titles. They defeated the British duo to become Triple Crown Tag title winners.

There are certainly benefits of having main-roster WWE stars in NXT. It gives the show a pop while also providing newer stars a veteran full of knowledge. With benefits, however, also come some downfalls.

Are the performers there to rebuild themselves or to put newer stars over? With the trend continuing, there are both pros and cons of NXT welcoming back wrestlers. Here are two reasons why it's a good idea and two reasons why it could be a bad idea.

#2 It's good because it provides NXT stars with a veteran presence

With WWE adopting an NIL (next in line) program for college athletes, it's extremely important to have veteran stars around younger talent. Just because someone is a talented collegiate athlete doesn't automatically mean that they'll be a talented wrestler.

The WWE PC also has plenty of coaches, with Drew Gulak even coaching at one point. He's also re-emerged on WWE's third brand. With actual veteran wrestlers who have done it, newer athletes can learn from the main-roster performers in the ring.

If athletes with little or no wrestling experience have to rely on themselves, it will be harder to learn the craft. By having an experienced veteran across the ring, newer performers can learn the right way to do things.

#2 It's a bad idea because it can take opportunities away from newer stars

Nathan Frazer hasn't been in action on TV for about a month

With over 60 stars in NXT, it's already hard for some to get TV time. There's usually enough time for five or six ongoing angles and a few random matches. If more and more main-roster stars continue to go, those chances for a spotlight will only dwindle.

Dijak returned to be repackaged after an underwhelming run on RAW. It wasn't his fault but rather bad booking. Nevertheless, he needed a recharge. Current stars like Nathan Frazer, Sarray, Oro Mensah, Arianna Grace, and others, however, haven't been used recently.

Many stars wait in the wings to get exposed and need to learn how to present themselves on TV. Main-roster stars might be more experienced and trustworthy, but it's hard to gage someone's potential if they can't be seen in front of a bigger crowd.

#1 An NXT return can help revitalize a floundering main roster star

Balor won the title upon his return to the black-and-gold brand

Whether it's bad booking or lack of a spotlight or meaningful angles, going back to NXT can recharge a flailing star. Despite having three hours on RAW and two for SmackDown, some performers will be left off of TV.

With Triple H bringing back a handful of released stars, that TV time lessens with each return. Going back to NXT means a main-roster performer can reinvent themselves or return to the gimmick that gave them initial success.

Finn Balor did just that, gaining an edge that he's currently using as a member of the Judgment Day. It may not always work, but it's certainly a tactic that can be used if a star needs direction.

#1 An NXT return can backfire if the main-roster star loses a lot

Tatum Paxley was one of the newer stars who challenged Natalya earlier this year

Losing a lot in NXT could hurt the main-roster star's credibility. Dolph Ziggler won and lost to Bron Breakker, so his stock didn't hurt too badly. Apollo Crews has had a mixed bag of wins and losses.

One thing that could hurt a returning star's stock is if that performer is only used to build new stars. Some wrestlers like the Miz, Natalya, and Ziggler are trusted veterans. They aren't main-event level threats anymore but are useful in helping younger/newer stars advance on RAW and SmackDown.

If a star of that caliber does go back to NXT, it's likely known that it's only to help newer stars improve rather than improve that star's own stock. If they continue to drop matches, then a star might lose their luster. Fans will question why they should invest in that main-roster wrestler.

