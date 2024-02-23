Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will spend the Elimination Chamber 2024 as special guests on The Grayson Waller Effect. Rhodes will appear in Perth to address the ongoing drama around himself, Roman Reigns, and The Rock.

Since two of WWE's biggest stars will be appearing in a non-wrestling segment, something significant might happen on Waller's show. That becomes even more vital on The Road to WrestleMania.

Wrestling talk shows are notorious for having segments that lead to physicality. With Rhodes focusing on being a guest, someone could attack him at the Elimination Chamber event.

Since the Bloodline doesn't have a booked presence at the event, the following five non-Bloodline stars could attack The American Nightmare in Perth:

#5 Austin Theory and #4 Grayson Waller are aligned

Waller had a conversation with Paul Heyman on last week's SmackDown. Fans don't know exactly what was said, but it was probably about Rhodes' appearance on Waller's show, at the Elimination Chamber 2024.

Over the last few months, Waller has allied with Austin Theory. The two have tormented Kevin Owens and LA Knight, among others. Since Rhodes will be on the show with Rollins, it could lead to an impromptu match or fight.

Heyman and Waller were shown talking for a reason, so something will come of it at Elimination Chamber. It could be a precursor to a higher-stakes tag match for Rhodes and Rollins.

#3 Shinsuke Nakamura has plagued both Rhodes and Rollins

One of Rhodes' non-title feuds since his WrestleMania 39 loss has been Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style has tormented Rhodes over the last five months, leading to a street fight and a bull-rope match.

Nakamura is now targeting Sami Zayn, an ally of The American Nightmare. Although he isn't booked for the Elimination Chamber 2024, but has executed several sneak attacks on Rhodes and others.

He could easily appear in Perth to do the same during The Grayson Waller Effect. It would get one of WWE's biggest international stars on the card and continue to present him as a threat to RAW's top faces.

#2 Drew McIntyre beat Cody Rhodes before the Elimination Chamber

Rhodes and McIntyre did battle on the latest RAW.

McIntyre has his own business to deal with at the Elimination Chamber event. That doesn't mean he still won't confront or attack The American Nightmare in Perth.

The two have traded barbs over the last month. The Scottish Warrior also defeated Rhodes on the go-home episode of RAW. He received help from the Bloodline, but still took advantage to defeat Rhodes.

With Rollins potentially vulnerable as well, McIntyre could run roughshod on both Rhodes and The Visionary. It could set up a potential cash-in situation that would test what McIntyre would do.

Would he let Damien Priest cash in, or would he prevent it from happening again? While Rhodes would be collateral damage in that scenario, it would add intrigue to the World Heavyweight title picture.

#1 Seth Rollins always walks a fine line

Could Seth Rollins be playing a game with Cody Rhodes?

Whether it's The Rock turning on Roman Reigns or vice versa, it seems like a betrayal will occur between The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins has been Rhodes' ally following the Royal Rumble. He tried to get Cody to choose him for WrestleMania, but he ultimately selected Reigns to finish his story. Rollins knew what facing the Bloodline would entail, but Rhodes once again fell victim to inference from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa against McIntyre.

The Visionary might get frustrated with Rhodes' need to do it alone attitude and ultimately snap. It would be a huge betrayal and a new wrinkle on the Road to WrestleMania. If Priest successfully cashes in, Rollins could also blame Rhodes for losing the title he has worked so hard to establish as a viable title.

