Family loyalty, bigger picture - 4 signs that Jey Uso will choose The Bloodline

Roman Reigns made it clear last Friday on SmackDown that Jey Uso would be forced to choose The Bloodline or Sami Zayn this week. Else, he would lay the blame on Jimmy's feet.

Reigns' brother has been by his side throughout his time in The Bloodline and has always played by the rules. However, Jey could be the scapegoat for The Tribal Chief if things don't go his way.

There are many reasons why Jey Uso could decide to return to his place in The Bloodline, and it appears that some clues have already been dropped.

#4 Family means everything to Jey

Jey Uso comes from a renowned wrestling family. Hence, he knows how much loyalty means to The Bloodline and could have been told to head back by his father, Rikishi. The Hall of Famer has been a well-known supporter of Roman Reigns, and Jey knows what leaving The Bloodline would mean for himself and his family.

The fact that Jey is yet to help Sami Zayn in his quest to overcome The Bloodline in recent weeks shows that he is still undecided. However, he could be favoring heading back to his stable.

#3 Jimmy and Jey are rumored to be teaming together at WrestleMania 39

It's currently rumored that Jimmy and Jey Uso will be defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania next month. The rumored match can only happen if The Right Hand Man can reunite with his brother and decide that he is no longer on the same side as Sami Zayn.

For more than a month, Jey has been at odds with his family. He is yet to hint that he's on Zayn's side, even though he has refused to be part of the recent beatdowns that Reigns has ordered.

#2 Fans are pushing for a match against Roman Reigns

Many fans have been pushing for Jey Uso to remain outside The Bloodline. Some have suggested he should challenge for the world championship following WrestleMania if Reigns can walk away with the title.

Jey Uso has faced off against Reigns in the past. Hence, The Right Hand Man is aware that if he were to outclass Reigns, he would need his family in his corner. Jey could turn The Bloodline against The Head of the Table and have them by his side in his quest to take down the group's leader.

#1 Jey Uso could return to prevent Jimmy from being held responsible

Roman Reigns never went head-to-head with Jimmy Uso. Instead, it was Jey who stepped inside Hell in a Cell and was forced to acknowledge him. It's clear that Reigns is tormenting Jey at this point, and he knows he won't allow any harm to come to his twin in this name.

If Jey has an issue with Roman Reigns, he could push that to one side for the sake of Jimmy. The Right Hand Man could decide to rejoin his family, at least in the short term, to ensure that The Bloodline makes it through WrestleMania.

