Jacob Fatu will face Braun Strowman in a high-voltage clash tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event. The two stars have been at loggerheads ever since Strowman interfered in the new Bloodline's business on SmackDown. While it is set to be a huge opportunity for the Tribal Wolf to establish his dominance, things may not turn out in his favor, as a huge fan favorite star might cost him the match.

LA Knight could interfere in the highly anticipated clash between the two stars. The Megastar has been at loggerheads with Fatu and Co. lately. Last night on SmackDown, The Samoan Werewolf unleashed a vicious attack on Knight after the former US Champion's match against Tama Tonga. Jacob Fatu was on the verge of destroying him when Braun Strowman made the save and rescued The Megastar.

This development has further intensified the animosity between the new Bloodline and LA Knight. The upcoming match between Fatu and Strowman is expected to see a maelstrom of chaos and ringside interference. Therefore, The Defiant One could come to the aid of the former Universal Champion and exact his revenge on The Samoan Werewolf, eventually leading to The Monster of All Monsters pinning Fatu.

Knight and Strowman share a common enemy, making their alliance a strategic move. If The Megastar appears during the high-voltage clash, he may help The Monster Among Men neutralize the numbers game by taking out Tama Tonga. Besides, this would also help in further developing the ongoing feud between the two parties.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold during the showdown between Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jacob Fatu's feud with Braun Strowman to continue after Saturday Night's Main Event?

Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman are two colossal superstars on SmackDown. Their confrontations have consistently left the WWE Universe in a frenzy, with fans deeply invested in their feud. While the Triple H-led creative team has the option to conclude their rivalry after SNME, it may extend the feud between the two stars and capitalize on their chemistry.

If LA Knight costs the Tribal Wolf his match against Braun Strowman tonight, it will leave the 32-year-old seething in anger. In response, he will likely attempt to exact retribution on both The Defiant One and The Monster Among Men. This would present WWE an opportunity to develop a series of matches between Strowman and Fatu down the line.

The creative team is highly invested in Jacob Fatu. As a result, a high-profile feud with a former Universal Champion could be a perfect opportunity for Fatu to shine and remain in the spotlight. Moreover, WWE could later put an end to this heated rivalry with a major stipulation match on a grand stage.

While the possibility is quite intriguing, only time will tell how the story develops in the coming weeks. Will The Samoan Werewolf be able to slay The Monster of All Monsters tonight? It remains to be seen.

