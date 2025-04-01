Fan favorite WWE star to turn heel after 431 days during title match ahead of WrestleMania? Exploring the chances

This year's Road to WrestleMania has been full of surprises. WWE has done a fantastic job of keeping the fans on their toes with shocking twists and turns. It appears the Triple H-led creative team might be gearing up for another twist as a beloved fan-favorite star could undergo a shocking character transition.

In a stunning turn of events, Bayley could turn heel next week on RAW after 431 days. The Role Model has been a beloved babyface in WWE for more than a year, with her last heel run spanning from September 2, 2019, to February 1, 2024. She is set to face Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW. Although it is set to be a tough battle, Valkyria is likely to emerge victorious.

The champion could outsmart Bayley and steal a roll-up victory, leaving the WWE veteran stunned. This could ignite a desire for revenge within the former Women's Champion, driving her to ambush the 28-year-old after the match, leaving the WWE Universe in shock. The former Damage CTRL member could unleash a brutal beatdown on the champion and walk away in disgust.

There is certainly a chance Bayley turns heel next week. Lyra Valkyria has been directionless, despite being a champion with WrestleMania on the horizon. She needs a tough opponent to solidify her reign as the Women's Intercontinental Champion. And who could be a better rival than Bayley? The veteran has been an exceptional heel in the past and could be Valkyria's perfect challenger.

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is nothing but speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what happens next week when the two women go head to head.

Bayley to become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41?

There is no doubt Bayley's heel turn has the potential to take the women's division by storm. She has been a fan-favorite for a while, so unleashing her dark side could stir things up on the Road to WrestleMania. Well, if that happens, Triple H could even crown her the new Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Although Lyra Valkyria has been a strong champion and defended her title valiantly, her reign has still been underwhelming. The women's mid-card title needs a strong showing, and a veteran like Bayley has the potential to elevate it. Besides, The Role Model's current gimmick has seemingly reached a state of stagnation.

As a result, a heel turn followed by a title win at Mania could be exactly what the former Damage CTRL member needs at this moment to revitalize her career. Moreover, dropping her coveted title at The Grandest Stage of Them All would allow Lyra Valkyria to get involved in the world title picture.

Hence, it will be interesting to see how things play out on the Road to WrestleMania. Is Triple H planning some exciting things between the two women? Only time will tell.

