Fans extremely disgruntled with current champion - 4 reasons why unifying the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Titles is a mistake

WWE is shaking up the women's division as of late. The vacant NXT Women's Championship was decided at NXT Battleground 2023. Meanwhile, the RAW Women's Championship was recently re-branded as the WWE Women's Championship, which likely indicates a similar move will be done for Rhea Ripley's belt.

One of the biggest moves made is seemingly coming in just a few weeks. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will battle the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre in a unification match.

While the bout will be a big one, and no doubt a great showcase for The Unholy Union, there's a lot of chatter online about whether the move to unify the two sets of belts is the right. There are certainly arguments to be made in either direction.

Still, the move is likely a bad idea overall. This article will examine just a few of the reasons why unifying both sets of women's tag team belts could be a mistake, both for the sake of NXT and for Women's Evolution as a whole.

Below are four reasons why unifying the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Titles is a mistake.

#4. NXT likely won't receive regular title defenses

WWE and NXT have had a rocky relationship in the past. Despite NXT being a brand and running within the same promotion, there's often been a perception that NXT was the neglected step-child of the company. In fact, many fans would fear wrestlers being called up to the main roster, believing their favorites would be buried.

Granted, much of those fears and concerns were prior to Triple H taking over creative, but their fears aren't completely gone. Despite RAW, SmackDown, and NXT being more in sync than ever, there's still a chance that NXT could suffer, especially if the tag team gold is unified.

In theory, whoever leaves as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will then defend the gold across all three brands, but history has shown us that NXT is often neglected in that regard. There's a strong chance that NXT teams won't be able to fight for the titles on a regular basis, thus making their roles somewhat obsolete.

#3. This move leaves NXT with just one women's title despite a large women's roster

WWE NXT has arguably the best women's wrestling in the world. They certainly give their women the most spotlight out of any major company or brand. Additionally, the NXT women's division is stacked with talent.

Tiffany Stratton is currently on top of the mountain, as she won the vacant NXT Women's Championship at the WWE NXT Battleground event. And with around 30 women currently part of the brand, there's a lot of talent gunning for gold.

Unfortunately, most of the talent are out of luck. While NXT has the North American Championship, NXT Championship, NXT Tag Team Titles, and the NXT Heritage Cup, the title unification means there's only one women's title compared to four titles for men to fight for. Needless to say, this leads to dozens of women without something to fight for, which is less than ideal.

#2. Fans will see the move as a step back for the Women's Evolution

The Women's Evolution has been one of the best parts about WWE and pro wrestling in general over the past decade. The business changed from women getting a minute or two of television time to being a major focal point of the product on a weekly basis.

Part of WWE's attempts to make both the men's and women's divisions appear equal is their championships. The company has the women's world titles replicate the men's world titles so as to appear as equal. Unfortunately, this move is a big step back in the Women's Evolution, at least on the surface.

As noted, NXT has four active male titles and soon will just have one for women. The main roster has two sets of tag team titles for men, meaning there will soon be four tag titles in the company, but three are for the men and just one for women. The discrepancy is notable, and some fans are already criticizing the move.

#1. Ronda Rousey will likely win, which will frustrate many WWE fans

One of the other major reasons why unifying the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles is a mistake comes down to a simple reality: a lot of fans aren't interested in Ronda Rousey anymore.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet is one of the biggest names in the company, but whether it comes down to booking or her own talent level, many fans just aren't interested in seeing her compete. In fact, there's a lot of animosity and mudslinging shown on social media whenever she does appear.

If WWE unifies the tag team titles as promised, Ronda and Shayna will almost certainly win. That means fans will have only one pair of female champions to focus on, and it may be someone they choose to tune out for. Of course, it could lead to more heel heat too, but that remains to be seen.

