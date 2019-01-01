Fans react to Monday Night Raw (31st December 2018)

Drew McIntyre dropped the curtains on his feud with Dolph Ziggler with a crushing victory

The last RAW of 2018 is now officially over. This week of Monday Night Raw kicked off with a steel cage match between Dolph Ziggler and Drew Mclntyre.

In an incredible match, McIntyre defeated Ziggler after hitting two Claymore Kicks. After the match, Dolph Ziggler asked Mclntyre "is that's all you got", to which McIntyre returned to the ring with a steel chair, placing it between Ziggler's face and the cage. He landed another Claymore Kick to Ziggler's face.

McIntyre then took the mic and said that the Ziggler "chapter" was over. He added that he will become the King of the WWE when he wins Royal Rumble, and then win the Universal Championship. McIntyre returned to the ring once again to land the fourth and final Claymore Kick on Ziggler.

Seth Rollins made his way out to the ring to talk about his current situation and then challenged Dean Ambrose to come out to face him. Instead of Ambrose, Triple H came out to confront Rollins and said that there will be no automatic rematch. Triple H said that he does not deserve to get a rematch and demanded an old aggressive Seth Rollins. He then made a match between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.

Rollins said he would take down anyone who came in his way, including Triple H and his family. Shane McMahon came in to defuse the situation. Shane announced a "fresh start battle royal" match, and the winner was to face Dean Ambrose on the same night.

One of the best promo of tonight's show.

A bunch of WWE Superstars came out for the Battle Royal including Finn Balor and Baron Corbin. Apollo Crews won the Battle Royal by eliminating Baron Corbin. Nia Jax and Tamina attacked Natalya from behind in a backstage interview.

Corbin was still in the ring and talked about his loss. Elias interrupted him and said that Corbin's time is over. Elias and Corbin attacked each other, brawling in the audience area. Corbin rushed backstage following his brawl with Elias. Next, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon faced The Riott Squad and defeated them comfortably.

Seth Rollins faced Bobby Lashley next on Raw and lost the match via disqualification when he used a steel chair on Lashley. After that Rollins landed blow after blow with a chair on Lashley's back and even hit Lio Rush with the chair. He then hit a brutal Curb Stomp to Lio Rush.

Jinder Mahal along with Singh Brothers faced Rhyno and Heath Slater in a 3-on-2 handicapped match and defeated them when Jinder hit the Khallas on Rhyno to get the victory.

Next, on Raw, Dean Ambrose put his Intercontinental title on the line against Apollo Crews. After some amazing action, Ambrose managed to retain his title after hitting Dirty Deeds on Crews.

In the main event of this week's Raw, Rowdy Ronda Rousey teamed up with Natalya to face the team of Nia Jax and Tamina. Ronda got the victory for her team when she locked in the Armbar on Tamina.

Here's how fans reacted to this week's Raw:

"Get over here so I can suplex you!" - Rhyno, probably#RAW pic.twitter.com/ZbC70EbUse — GIF Skull - #HappyNewYear 2019 (@GIFSkull) January 1, 2019

Imagine if I told you Tamina would main event #RAW way before Revival ever won the tag titles. pic.twitter.com/jBGdM2S9TK — R.Dream (@WWERDream) January 1, 2019

Keep the Apollo push coming, hope wwe finally use this man properly. #Raw pic.twitter.com/hGdgENdc1G — Juvon Lewis (@JVLewis77) January 1, 2019

His name is Seth Rollins, thank you for coming to his Ted talk. #RAW pic.twitter.com/xrO8IR9U3g — D.C. (@DarrenConnolly_) January 1, 2019

Would like to see Lio Rush break away from Lashley cause he's been annoying AF since hes been with him #RAW pic.twitter.com/PqjiM3THE1 — Dakota Fuqua (@DakotaFuqua97) January 1, 2019

Look how strong Apollo Crews is. He did all this just by rolling Dean Ambrose into the ring. #RAW pic.twitter.com/LUohUJgZ5Q — GIF Skull - #HappyNewYear 2019 (@GIFSkull) January 1, 2019

