Fans react to Monday Night Raw (7th January 2019)

Bobby Lashley spoiled Rollins' moment.

This week's Monday Night Raw was broadcasted from the Amway Center in Orlando. It kicked off with a brawl between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.

John Cena came out and began hyping up the road to WrestleMania and announced his entry into the Rumble match before being interrupted by Drew McIntyre. McIntyre said he had waited for this moment for years.

Drew McIntyre then mocked John Cena and got ready to attack Cena, but Lio Rush interfered and Rollins attacked Lashley. Dean Ambrose then came out and attacked Rollins. Cena went for the save but was attacked by McIntyre.

Next, on Raw, the team of John Cena, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor faced the team of Dean Ambrose, Bobby Lashley and Drew Mclntyre. After some incredible action, Seth Rollins pinned Dean Ambrose to get the victory for his team.

Rollins went to confront Triple H, who told him that he has earned a title match. HHH set up a Falls Count Anywhere match for the Intercontinental title in the main event of the same night. Triple H also told Rollins "Welcome Back".

Next, Hulk Hogan came out to pay his tribute to "Mean" Gene Okerlund. Also on Raw, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable successfully retained their tag team title against The Revival in a Lumberjack Match.

Elias came out next and announced himself for the Royal Rumble match. Baron Corbin then came out to face him. Baron Corbin beat Elias in a quick match after hitting End of Days.

Braun Strowman came out next and talked about his match against Brock Lesnar. Brock then came out with Paul Heyman. Braun challenged Lesnar to came inside the ring but Lesnar left after circling the ring.

Apollo Crews and Ember Moon faced Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox in a mixed tag team match and defeated them comfortably.

The first ever 'A Moment of Bliss' segment was next and Ronda Rousey was Alexa Bliss' first guest. Nia Jax interrupted them but Sasha Banks came out to confront Jax. This set up a no.1 contender's match between Nia Jax and Sasha Banks.

Banks defeated Nia to earn the opportunity to face Raw Women's Champion Rowdy Ronda Rousey. She will face Rousey for the title at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

In the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins faced Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship. After some incredible action, Rollins managed to hit the Curb Stomp on Ambrose, but Bobby Lashley interfered and attacked Seth Rollins before Dean crawled in for the cover and got the win.

Bobby Lashley came to the ring again as Lashley and Rush set up a table in the ring and sent Rollins through it before the show went off the air.

Here is how fans reacted to this week's Raw:

