“Welcome back home” - Fans elated over the return of Trish Stratus

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made her return on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Trish wrestled her last match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019, where she came up short in a memorable bout. Stratus made her return at a non-televised WWE Live Event in Canada over the weekend. The promotion then made the announcement that Trish would be appearing on RAW.

The multi-time Women's Champion kicked off Monday Night RAW and thanked the fans. She mentioned that it is always great to be back home and by home, she meant the WWE ring.

Fans were excited to see the Hall of Famer return to RAW. We saw a lot of praise but at the same time, there were some tough critics as well.

Some fans critiqued her in-ring skills and the fact that she has returned solely because the show is taking place in Canada.

WWE tease Bayley vs. Trish Stratus

Just as the Hall of Famer was cutting a promo, former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley interrupted her. Bayley came out with her henchwomen Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

The trio was set on a mission to spoil Stratus' return. They said that they did not like the former Women's Champion and didn't care what she had to say.

Trish got some backup from RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The WWE Hall of Famer was even ready for a fight. Bayley and her two hench-women retreated once Asuka and Alexa Bliss also came out to backup Trish Stratus.

Later in the night, Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky attempted to threaten Aliyah and once again Trish Stratus popped up and confronted Bayley. This led to a one-on-one match between Bayley and Aliyah. This was her first match since her return at SummerSlam 2022.

The opening segment and the aforementioned backstage segment got fans wondering if WWE is teasing a future match between Bayley and Trish Stratus.

Bayley versus the multi-time Women's Champion is not going to happen anytime soon. Bayley is set to team up with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to take on RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss at WWE Clash at the Castle.

