Fans think WWE is teasing the most heartbreaking betrayal in plain sight: Here's what you may have missed on RAW

WWE presented another exciting edition of RAW from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The show featured plenty of matches and segments. The Backlash 2023 match card also took some shape this week on the red brand.

Another highlight from the show was the six-man tag team match which pitted the team of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio). After the match, a huge brawl broke out between the two teams, The Bloodline and LWO.

Fans took to Twitter after the show to provide their reactions. Many commented on Kevin Owens’ apparent lack of passion during the show. The Prizefighter seemingly did not display the same passion he usually brings to the show.

This has led some fans to wonder if WWE has already lost faith in the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and could be preparing them for an eventual breakup sometime down the line.

The two won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One.

Christian Maracle @MaracleMan Something to note: Kevin Owens is looking more and more disinterested with each passing week Something to note: Kevin Owens is looking more and more disinterested with each passing week

connor goebel @goebsy_goebel Setting up that eventual Kevin Owens heel turn on Sami Zayn #WWERaw Setting up that eventual Kevin Owens heel turn on Sami Zayn #WWERaw

Jeremy 🐇⭕️🙃 @Jeremy8911 Owens is gonna turn heel again because of Riddle... and he'd be valid if he did #WWERaw Owens is gonna turn heel again because of Riddle... and he'd be valid if he did #WWERaw

🇬🇭 Emma 🇬🇭 @its_emmanuelll Kevin Owens is one of the superstars who can play very well both a face and a heel. Man I freaking love him #wweraw Kevin Owens is one of the superstars who can play very well both a face and a heel. Man I freaking love him #wweraw

Rhea Ripley turned Kevin Owens upside down on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle teamed up to take on The Judgment Day in a huge six-man tag team match on the red brand this week. The crowd was firmly behind the babyfaces but popped for Rhea Ripley as well.

The Eradicator did her job well and distracted the babyfaces. At one point during the match, Rhea almost took Kevin Owens out of his boots with a running clothesline outside the ring. The hard lariat turned Owens upside down as he fell to the floor. Ripley then quickly sneaked to the barricade to avoid being identified by the referee.

Earlier during the show, WWE teased a potential showdown between Ripley and Solo Sikoa. The two had a staredown during Bloodline’s segment with The Judgment Day.

