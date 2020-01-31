Fans will love Baron Corbin for what he did to Edge in the Royal Rumble that everyone missed

Baron Corbin gave another example of how safe a worker he is

It's 2020 and Edge is back in the ring. What seemed like an improbable miracle is finally a reality as the Rated-R Superstar has returned from a career-threatening neck injury to do what he does best and that is to entertain.

The 11-time World Champion put on a solid performance in the WWE Royal Rumble match and every Superstar at that given moment contributed towards making the comeback feel like an epic spectacle.

It's interesting to note that the talents were quite careful in the way they executed their spots with Edge during the match.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue noted on the latest edition of SK's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz that Baron Corbin specifically made sure he was cautious while delivering the Deep Six on Edge.

The returning Superstar was seen cradling his neck during the move before Corbin gently slammed him down to the mat. It was the slowest Deep Six you'd ever see and it was done with much-needed prudence.

Tom explained:

Everyone was prepared to make Edge look like a million bucks, he was going to look incredible. They were going to protect this, they were going to protect that. You can see they are being careful with his neck, particularly for Baron Corbin’s deep six move. Edge is cradling his neck and it is also the slowest I have ever seen the impact of that move.

They took him very carefully as well so there is definitely some concern, at least from the wrestlers about Edge’s neck, but you would have probably worked it out from RAW that there may actually be no concern about his neck.

Advertisement

Tom pointed out Corbin's safe approach right after it happened in his following tweet from days ago:

Edge cradled his neck the entire deep six and Corbin made sure to drop him as gently as possibly.



Corbin is the only man trusted to give a bump like that.#WWE #RoyalRumble — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) January 27, 2020

While he may be one of the most despised characters on TV, King Corbin is considered to be one of the safest and most reliable workers in the WWE, which is one of the reasons why he's loved backstage.

The fans might not like him for various reasons, however, he should be given props for how he goes about doing business in the ring.