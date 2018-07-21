Fantasy Booking: 10-Man Traditional Survivor Series Tag Team Match (2018)

Last year's Survivor Series had many great moments

Survivor Series ranks amongst as one of the 'Big Four' PPV's of the year. While every Big Four PPV has a certain 'catch' to it, Survivor Series is known for its Traditional Elimination Tag-Team matches since 1987.

As we all know, Survivor Series this year will take place LIVE from Los Angeles, California on November 18, 2018.

That brings me to the whole point of this article: Fantasy Booking. This article concerns my Fantasy Booking regarding the 10-Man Traditional Tag-Team Elimination match for this year's Survivor Series PPV.

Keep in mind that all of this is in good fun, & that is why it is called 'Fantasy Booking' in the first place. With that being said, let's begin...

Part 1: Storyline leading up to WWE Super Showdown 2018

(NOTE: SD Live is excluded from this booking entry. SD Live is already much better in quality (comparatively) & the show itself could focus on storylines other than the 10-Man traditional tag match for the Survivor Series PPV. Plus, RAW is 3 hours long, and I'm going to use that as an advantage).

Summerslam 2018

John Cena returns directly at the Summerslam 2018 PPV without any prior announcement or recent feud.

He executes a charismatic promo and finally asks for an open challenge. Pete Dunne answers it (NXT UK/UK Division/WWE UK Title gets mainstream exposure). They have a great match which Cena eventually wins.

Randy Orton & Finn Balor have a match at Summerslam as a part of a dual-branded exhibition match leading up to the 'biggest event of the summer'. To be clear, Orton is 100% heel in this match with Balor, with no unnecessary restrictions. The Viper is unhinged. But Balor wins the match by using his brains.

Orton is traded to RAW the next night as a part of RAW & SD Live's one superstar exchange program after Summerslam.

Hmmm

On an episode of 205 Live before Hell In A Cell PPV (Sept. 16) on Sunday, Buddy Murphy reveals that even if he has been dominating the 205 Live roster for months now, it is time for him to 'bridge the gap' and start dominating something other than just 205 Live.

Social media starts speculating. Is Murphy leaving WWE for good? Or does he have something else on his mind entirely? Also, Hell In A Cell takes place this Sunday. Does that mean something?

Hell In A Cell 2018

The main-event of the PPV is John Cena vs. Randy Orton vs. Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for the No.1 Contendership for the Universal title. You heard me right, Brock Lesnar Lesnar retains at Summerslam. Please don't smash your smartphones yet, because it is somewhat relevant to the plot.

Buddy Murphy & Pete Dunne interfere during the match, specifically attacking John Cena for some unknown reason. Rollins wins the No.1 Contendership eventually. However, to be clear, the Universal Championship scenario is none of our concern from now on.

Next night on RAW, Murphy explains that he is going to shoot straight for the top & John Cena is one of those guys who is an obstacle that needs to be eliminated for that to happen. Dunne had lost to Cena on Summerslam, so Dunne knows and agrees with what Murphy just said. Equal representation for 205 Live & NXT UK with proper motivations Y'all.

- WWE 2k19 releases on October 5, 2018.

Is Goldberg integral to this plot at all?

A media conference for 2k19 is held two days before the game releases. Goldberg is present at the panel.

What happens next will be planned throughout, a reporter will ask Goldberg about a potential WWE Return. As usual, when a question like this is asked, the legend always refrains from giving a straight answer and beats around the bush- that is what Goldberg does too, except at the end, where he drops Roman Reigns' name as a potential opponent if he were to ever return. (Goldberg has stated 'never say never' for a future WWE Return in real-life, not just this fantasy booking).

Social Media catches up on this. WWE Super Show-Down PPV takes place in Melbourne, Australia on October 6, 2018, a day after WWE 2k19 releases. Could that be somehow integral to this plot?

WWE Super Showdown 2018:

The Undertaker is scheduled to face Triple H at the WWE Super Show-Down PPV...

The Undertaker and Triple H are both scheduled to fight at the WWE Super Showdown PPV in Australia- just like in real life.

The Undertaker wins the match, as expected. But if you think this is going to be a fan-service PPV like the Greatest Royal Rumble, you're wrong- this is my booking, and every PPV counts no matter what country it takes place in.

That is why 'Taker's mystic post-match celebration is interrupted by a cryptic video on the Jumbotron.

Social media coverage erupts in flames, for each and every dirt-sheet starts guessing which wrestler was behind this message. Remember, the theme of this message is eerie, mysterious & cryptic.

On the same PPV, Cena tags with Orton to face Buddy Murphy and Pete Dunne. Orton wouldn't freely tag with Cena on his own will, this is just a simple exhibition match revolving around the Cena- Murphy/Dunne rivalry with Orton randomly placed as Cena's partner (at least that's what the fans will think).

Cena/Orton win the match. But essentially, both Dunne and Murphy were proven right because of this ending. Cena is indeed an obstacle for them.

This is further going to be proven right after the PPV when the internet fans will complain about how 'typical John Cena buries new talent'. If you know what I mean.

Part 1 was just about creating a context for what is to follow. Part 2 will consist of the Storyline between 6 weeks of RAW following the WWE Super Show-Down PPV up to Survivor Series 2018.

